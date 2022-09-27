LEDVANCE Launches LEDVANCE LINK for Contractors to Offer Simple, Flexible & Cost-effective Wireless Controls

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEDVANCE LLC, the maker of LEDVANCE® and SYLVANIA® General Lighting in the US and Canada, has launched LEDVANCE LINK™, a contractor-friendly, wireless connected, indoor/outdoor lighting solution that is simple, flexible, and cost-effective with easy-to-deploy LEDVANCE LINK Bluetooth Mesh technology. This makes networked lighting control quick and easy which helps save labor, materials, and time. LEDVANCE LINK offers a quick and easy 3-step process that includes installation, commissioning, and control.

Installation - Using just a few key components, contractors can tailor a LEDVANCE LINK lighting control solution to the exact needs of the application. For new installations, there are network-ready, connected luminaires that are DLC Premium listed. For retrofits, there are NLC 5.0 listed field installable, plug & play controllers, sensors, and accessories for a wide range of popular, compatible luminaires.

- Using just a few key components, contractors can tailor a LEDVANCE LINK lighting control solution to the exact needs of the application. For new installations, there are network-ready, connected luminaires that are DLC Premium listed. For retrofits, there are NLC 5.0 listed field installable, plug & play controllers, sensors, and accessories for a wide range of popular, compatible luminaires. Commissioning – This is done quick and easily through a simple smart phone app. This offers more opportunity to save material and time.

– This is done quick and easily through a simple smart phone app. This offers more opportunity to save material and time. Control - The system can be controlled either by the app or wireless wall switches.

Why is LEDVANCE LINK better?

Some other controls solutions can be challenging by requiring additional wiring or complicated and expensive gateways, have potential security risks, or be difficult to change as the needs of a space change.

“When we designed LEDVANCE LINK, we had the contractor top of mind. We wanted to deliver a wireless solution that was easy and simple to deploy which is especially true since you don’t need to pull wires, flexible and scalable, smart and convenient, reliable with Bluetooth Mesh

technology, and safe and secure,” said Deepak Kumar Gedela, Lighting Controls Specialist, LEDVANCE LLC. “Another reason why LEDVANCE LINK is better is because you can control the color temperature of the light with LEDVANCE LINK, which you can’t do with some other systems on the market.”

“LEDVANCE LINK is designed for contractors who want to offer their customers the convenience and energy efficiency of the latest lighting solutions without the hassle and expense of additional wiring or complicated and expensive gateways,” said Gedela. “LINK can help contractors meet energy codes such IECC/ASHRAE lighting code compliances and earn rebates. This is also great for tenants and building managers who are looking for improved energy savings, greater operating efficiency, and enhanced occupant comfort.”

“Grow your business with better lighting controls from a company with over 100 years of lighting expertise,” said Gedela. “Make the bright choice with LEDVANCE LINK because you deserve better!”

Click here for a video about LEDVANCE LINK.

ABOUT LEDVANCE LLC

With offices in more than 50 countries and business activities in more than 140 countries, LEDVANCE is one of the world's leading general lighting providers for professional users and end consumers. In North America, LEDVANCE LLC offers a wide range of LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA LED luminaires for various applications, intelligent lighting products for Smart Homes and Buildings, one of the largest LED lamps portfolios in the industry, and traditional light sources. The SYLVANIA brand leadership is a result of over 100 years of lighting experience and paves the way for future success. Further information can be found at www.ledvanceUS.com.

