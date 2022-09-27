MegaFans Announces New Strategic Partnership With DCentral at Token2049, Singapore

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MegaFans, the world's first mobile esports community, and DCENTRAL team up again, this time in Singapore on Sept. 27, 2022, during the week when Token2049 takes place. DCENTRAL is the largest community-based, multi-chain crypto and Web3 conference and events facilitator focusing on DeFi, NFTs, GameFi, and DAOs. Well known for their world-class events from Miami to Austin, and now taking the event platform to Singapore, DCENTRAL invited MegaFans to join them to showcase mobile esports tournaments, NFTs, and cryptocurrency rewards for attendees.

"I've been following MegaFans since last year, and it's been great following their exponential growth. We are excited to have MegaFans join us again this year at DCENTRAL Miami & Singapore to showcase their Game Platform and the future of mobile esports," remarked Esther Ng, Co-founder & CMO, DCENTRAL Global.

"DCENTRAL is a solid partner with a significant pool of experts and talent from around the world and the metaverse. We are proud to collaborate with them for the second year in a row and look forward to doing more events together soon," states Jeff Donnelley, MegaFans CEO.

Megafans is an infrastructure platform for game developers, offering software as a service (SaaS) with their esports software development kit that spawns live tournaments inside games to generate revenue, as well as increase retention and player lifetime value (LTV) - the ultimate key performance indicator of gaming.

MegaFans is using blockchain, crypto, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in a play-to-earn environment for gamers, collectors, and developers. To learn more, visit www.Megafans.io. To download games, visit https://linktr.ee/megafans_esports.

MegaFans (Mobile Esports Gaming Fanatics) is building the world's first mobile esports community using blockchain, cryptocurrency and NFTs in a play-to-earn environment for gamers, collectors and developers, where 3 billion daily active users can play, compete and win prizes. MegaFans offers turnkey solutions for game publishers that increase monetization and retention by enriching the players' experience and their communities. MegaFans' mantra is "Esports for All!", which focuses on underserved markets around the world. They use a leaderboard format that features multiple tournaments simultaneously, to an infinite number of players globally, no matter what skill level or geo-location. Links to MegaFans' social media and company channels can be found at https://linktr.ee/megafans_esports.

DCENTRAL is the largest community-based, multi-chain crypto and Web3 events facilitator focusing on DeFi, NFTs, GameFi and DAOs. Our aim has always been to educate and bring together the builders, developers and community around the world to meet, learn, share ideas, and discuss the biggest and most pressing issues affecting the world of blockchain, cryptocurrencies and Web3.

Contact Information:

Stephanie Burns

Founder

hello@thewyldagency.com



Related Images











Image 1: MegaFans Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment