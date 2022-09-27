Timothy Mitchell Selected as Vice-Chairman of TCN Worldwide Board of Directors

PORTLAND, OREGON, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H. Ross Ford, president and CEO of TCN Worldwide, is pleased to announce this year’s TCN Worldwide Board of Directors. Timothy Mitchell, President of Norris & Stevens/TCN Worldwide in Portland, will serve as Vice-Chairman.

Timothy Mitchell has served on the TCN Worldwide Board of Directors since 2017, serving as Treasurer since January 2021, and has been with TCN Worldwide’s Portland affiliate, Norris & Stevens, Inc., since July of 2010. As President of Norris & Stevens, he leads the firm’s commercial sales, leasing, and marketing activities, as well as being a minority Shareholder and member of the Executive Committee. Mr. Mitchell has spent the majority of his professional career in commercial real estate, with over 35 years of industry success. Norris & Stevens’ brokerage revenues have increased substantially since he joined the firm, more than tripling in annual value since 2010.

“We are very pleased to announce Timothy Mitchell as TCN Worldwide’s Vice-Chairman,” stated H. Ross Ford. “Tim is a recognized leader in the commercial real estate industry and Norris & Stevens has been a member of TCN Worldwide for over 30 years, joining in 1991. We welcome Tim to the role of Vice-Chairman and look forward to his continued contribution to our organization.”

Prior to joining Norris & Stevens, Tim Mitchell was at Schnitzer Properties, LLC (formerly Harsch Investment Properties, LLC) in the position of Senior Vice President of Acquisitions overseeing Harsch’s acquisition and disposition operations on the west coast. During Tim’s 10 year tenure, he completed over 150 acquisition and disposition transactions totaling nearly $2 Billion encompassing all investment product types including office, retail, industrial, R&D, multi-family, hotels and development land. Tim has a B.S. in Marketing from the University of Utah (’86) and played Quarterback for the football team.

The 2023 TCN Worldwide Board of Directors includes:

William Sitar Jr., Vice President at Sitar Realty/TCN Worldwide in New Jersey. Mr. Sitar will serve as Chairman.

Timothy Mitchell, Principal at Norris & Stevens, Inc./TCN Worldwide in Portland. Mr. Mitchell will serve as Vice Chairman.

Jonathan Rosenberg, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LevRose Commercial Real Estate/TCN Worldwide in Phoenix. Mr. Rosenberg will serve as Treasurer.

Ben Azulay, Principal & Executive Managing Director at Bradford Allen Realty/TCN Worldwide in Chicago. Mr. Azulay will serve as Secretary.

Paul Licausi, President of LS Commercial Real Estate Services, Inc./TCN Worldwide in Kansas City, will serve as an at-large Board Member.

David Wallach, President of Barclay Street Real Estate/TCN Worldwide and Founder of Triumph Real Estate Group of Funds in Alberta, will serve as an at-large Board Member.

H. Ross Ford, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide. Mr. Ford is responsible for the strategic direction of the organization and the implementation of all expansion and networking initiatives.



