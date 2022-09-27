Baltic Horizon Fund: update about trading on Nasdaq Stockholm

Reference is made to the press release published on 22 September 2022 in which Northern Horizon Capital AS announced information about trading on Nasdaq Stockholm – submitting application to de-list units of Baltic Horizon Fund (“Fund”) from Nasdaq Stockholm and the intention to list Swedish depository receipts representing units of the Fund (the „SDRs“) on Nasdaq Stockholm after completion of public offering of the SDRs which would be directed to the holders of the units of the Fund trading on Nasdaq Stockholm (the “Offering”).

Nasdaq Stockholm has resolved to de-list the units of the Fund with the last day of trading being 13 October 2022. The timing of the intended listing of the SDRs on Nasdaq Stockholm will be disclosed in connection with the initiation of the Offering.

