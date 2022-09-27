GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 24, 2022

THOMASVILLE, GA, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces a total of two thousand five hundred fifty five combined player registrations were processed for the eight events that crowned new champions this week! The largest of the events, the Victory Road World Cup 2022, drew six hundred sixty one player registrations, and could be described as the Olympics for the Pokemon VGC community, with many countries from across the globe sending in teams with their top players to represent them and compete for a share of the hefty $5,000 prize pool!

GGToor started with a vision to develop a huge player base, and over the last two years have continued to refine that roadmap. To engage users and provide a unique experience tailored to our audience, the Company partnered with Tournament Organizers, Influencers and Game Developers, to reach and serve the gaming community. Over our brief history, the Company has executed hundreds of events for over fifty game titles. The Company has continually expanded capacity; in 2020, the Company held an average of four events a month; for the month of October 2022, will execute 30+ competitions! When the Company began, it focused on creating events mostly with indie games to reach an underserved demographic of the gaming community. The Company has pivoted bringing in widely popular gaming franchises, such as Pokemon, Super Smash Brothers, and Yu-Gi-Oh!

The Company understands targeting the right demographic for eSport events marketing is critical. As most people in the industry know, the market is overflowing with opportunities! There is no shortage of eSport events in the market. Consumers demand variety so it’s critical we understand what our target audience wants. The Company is expanding into different genres, each with their own large following of avid fans and consumers, including First Person Shooters (FPS), Collectible Card Games (CCG), Multiplayer Online Battle Arenas (MOBA), the Fighting Game Community(FGC), Real-Time Strategy Games(RTS), Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games (MMORPG), and many more.

GGToor Arena within GGTOORCITY will force our accelerated growth in the Metaverse. GGToor Arena will allow the Company to have up to 30-tournaments a day instead of 5-6 events a week. As the Company grows its staff and increases social media and advertising efforts revenues from sponsors and advertisers will follow.

Purpleant.io and GGToor Inc., have committed to begin a strategic engagement by signing an LOI that will help GGToor in securing Insurance and protection for their multi projects in the Metaverse. While the potential of Metaverse is vast and this exciting new market is becoming bigger exponentially, it is apparent that there are several risks for participating entities in Metaverse virtual land/NFT/crypto space. So, in recognizing the risk not just for itself but for potential community members, GGToor is committing to taking the next step in getting the necessary and appropriate insurance cover with the help of Purpleant.io.

John V. Whitman Jr., - President of GGToor Inc., had this to say about this collaboration, "It became clear to me the Metaverse and NFT purchases needed more than simply a blockchain component. As larger commercial transactions take place in the Metaverse, increased protections need to be established that protect both the buyer and seller. Future Metaverse transactions will routinely be in the tens of millions range and products that protect the purchaser from fraud, provenance, liability, and loss must all be considered, and insurance products will absolutely be necessary. I am proud that GGToor will be a major part of the development of these insurance products and enjoy a partnership with Purpleant.io on all future products that will be developed as a result of this collaboration."

Purpleant.io team has a rich history of working at the intersection of Technology and Insurance. Pankaj Parashar - Founder and CEO, has a rich Insurtech background coming from successful ventures that have helped customers build Risk Prevention/Mitigation measures before applying traditional risk transfer models. He believes that this model is best suited for the emerging web3 market, and the company has the resources necessary to help GGToor accomplish their goals related to securing Insurance ad protection.

Nerdland is right on target and shareholders should expect great news in the coming days.

Want to participate? If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun! You can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://GGToor.com/organizerlogin.php If you have any questions about our events visit our socials; Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q, Twitter https://twitter.com/GGToor/, twitch https://www.twitch.tv/GGToor, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gaming/eShadowGaming and Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTcWVwGhX2XnjB6bn5_3jnw

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is engaged in the business of eSports. The Company is aggressively entering the Metaverse by having purchased enough virtual land, 4,144 parcels, to form its own virtual city that will be called GGTOORCITY. The Company has held over two hundred sixty video game tournaments and has given away over $100,000 in cash and prizes. GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php .

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of GGTOOR, Inc.

