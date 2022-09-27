Explo and Airbyte Partner to Help Companies Implement Customer-Facing Analytics Across Different Data Sources

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Explo, a leading customer-facing analytics solution for sharing data across any platform, and Airbyte, creators of the fastest-growing open-source data integration platform, have partnered to extend Explo's data sharing suite to high-volume data flows and disparate sources.

Customer experience has extended across digital channels, and this trend has forced companies to look for an alternative path to seamlessly enable secure data sharing with their customers. With Explo's customer-facing analytics suite and Airbyte's leading data integration capabilities, enterprises are able to easily bring together data from multiple different systems into a data warehouse, prepare that data for reporting, as well as build dashboards that can be viewed by authorized users. Organizations can then build dashboards using data from systems like Stripe, Hubspot, Snowflake, Databricks, and more. The combined solution empowers engineering teams to make accessing, visualizing, and sharing data easy while saving significant engineering resources.

"This partnership will make it incredibly easy for companies to develop proper data hygiene while effectively providing their customers with a self-service analytics experience," said Gary Lin, co-founder of Explo. "With Airbyte, anyone can combine their disparate data sources into a single location and with Explo, they'll then be able to create embeddable dashboards to share real-time data that their customers can use to make better decisions."

Explo is the customer-facing analytics service behind some of the leading brands in the fintech, marketing, education, healthcare, and the broader SaaS space. Airbyte is the leading open-source data integration platform. The integration between the two platforms improves time-to-value for companies to make full use of their data to drive growth and customer satisfaction.

"At Airbyte, our mission is to be the next standard for all data movement," said Michel Tricot, CEO and co-founder of Airbyte. "Explo's solutions help bring our mission to end users in a tangible and actionable way."

Organizations interested in learning more about the combined solution, or want to get started, can learn more here.

About Explo

Explo is on a mission to disrupt the data and analytics space by changing the way companies think about sharing data with their customers. To do this, Explo lets you easily connect directly to your database or warehouse, build custom-styled dashboards, and securely embed them into your web app within a day. Hundreds of applications are now using embedded dashboards by Explo. To learn more about Explo, please visit www.explo.co.

About Airbyte

Airbyte is the open-source data integration leader running in the safety of your cloud and syncing data from applications, APIs, and databases to data warehouses, lakes, and other destinations. Airbyte was co-founded by Michel Tricot (former director of engineering and head of integrations at Liveramp and RideOS) and John Lafleur (serial entrepreneur of dev tools and B2B). The company is headquartered in San Francisco with a distributed team around the world. To learn more, visit airbyte.com.

