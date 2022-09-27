American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association Partners with the Association of the United States Army

FT. MYER, Va., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association (AAFMAA), the nation’s longest-standing nonprofit financial solutions provider for the military community today announced it has joined forces with the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) , a nonprofit educational and professional development association serving America’s Army, as an AUSA Association Partner.



This partnership represents a joint commitment to the holistic wellbeing of soldiers and their families made by two non-profit organizations with deep histories in service to the military community. Founded in 1950, AUSA supports the Army community with professional development programs and educational resources, as well as access to local, regional and national industry supporters.

All AAFMAA Members will now be offered a no-cost AUSA membership. Benefits include access to:

Employment assistance through AUSA Jobs Central with a free resume critique.

Access to AUSA scholarships - more than $300,000 each year.

Free ACT/SAT Test Prep materials for your kids or grandkids.

A legal document service for both individuals and small businesses.

Discounts on travel, dining, entertainment, healthcare and more services and products offered by dozens of AUSA affinity partners.

Exclusive pricing for professional development and networking opportunities including national and international warfare expos, as well as digital courses and events.

“Joining AUSA as an Association Partner provides our membership with even more best-in-class resources to enrich their lives and support their financial, emotional and social wellbeing,” said BG Michael Meese, USA Ret., President of AAFMAA. “Not only does AUSA support our national defense, but it’s helping build the next generation of the U.S. Army community through programming that prioritizes education and connection among those who are serving and have served. At AAFMAA, we apply these same principles to foster confidence and financial readiness in our Members. We’re proud to extend our commitment to them through access to AUSA offerings.”

AAFMAA is committed to continually seeking opportunities to support members of all branches of the Armed Forces and the broader military and Veteran communities through partnerships that complement and support its mission. This includes local, regional and national organizations that provide networking opportunities, access to healthcare and wellness resources, financial services, social programs and more.

“Since our founding, AUSA has placed enormous value on improving quality of life for U.S. Army members, their families and supporters,” said GEN Robert B. Brown, USA Ret., President and CEO of AUSA. “By partnering with like-minded organizations such as AAFMAA, we know we can achieve greater visibility for our shared mission while also expanding access to professional, educational and financial services for more of our members.”

With the launch of this partnership, AAFMAA Members can now access the benefits included with their AUSA membership directly through the AUSA website.

About AAFMAA

(AAFMAA) is the longest-standing nonprofit financial solutions provider that empowers the military community with affordable financial solutions — including always-affordable life insurance, expert investment management, customized residential mortgages, and exclusive survivor assistance services. Follow the organization on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About AUSA

The Association of the United States Army is a nonprofit educational and professional development association serving America’s Army and supporters of a strong national defense. AUSA provides a voice for the Army, supports the Soldier, and honors those who have served in order to advance the security of the nation.

