Ideal Innovations, Inc. (I-3) Face Center of Excellence (FaCE) Recognized for Commitment to Adopting Facial Identification Standards

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ideal Innovations, Inc. (I3) Face Center of Excellence (FaCE) has been recently recognized by the Organization of Scientific Area Committees (OSAC) for Forensic Science as a "Registry Implementer" for its commitment to voluntarily adopt the Facial Identification standards.

"I3's commitment to the Facial Identification discipline extends to creating, editing, and implementing the standards from OSAC into our daily practices. This standardization helps to improve consistency in our work and, therefore, reduces the possibility of errors," stated Bob Kocher, CEO of Ideal Innovations, Inc.

Becoming an Implementer of the standards is a natural step for the I3 FaCE due to the leadership's involvement in OSAC. As a non-laboratory Implementer, the I3 FaCE utilizes the OSAC Registry standards in multiple sections of the center, from examinations to training.

John Paul Jones, OSAC program manager with the NIST, says, "Forensic science experts at the Ideal Innovations Face Center of Excellence are providing leadership by implementing the latest technical forensic science standards listed on the OSAC Registry. Their experts are also providing a valuable service by participating as members of OSAC to help generate these standards and assess their technical merit. We are honored to work with the experts at the Face Center of Excellence and their peers from other forensic laboratories, as well as OSAC's researchers, statisticians, and legal practitioners, on this important activity."

Ideal Innovations, Inc. (I3), established in 1998, is a privately-owned Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned (SDVO) business that offers consulting, technology development, support services, and program management services. We specialize in innovative solutions for defense, law enforcement and security-related problems involving subject matter expertise, advanced technology, information systems, and strategic analysis. I3 has more than 20 years of experience providing biometric and forensic examination support and training to the U.S. Government, foreign governments, and commercial customers.

Contact Information:

Rebecca Perlman

Senior VP, Forensics

rebecca.perlman@idealinnovations.com

571-480-5016



Related Images











Image 1: I-3 Logo





Ideal Innovations Inc. logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment