World’s First & Only Cloud Lab, HTE, & Lab Automation Virtual Conference

Hereford, PA, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 20/15 Visioneers LLC., a leading, advanced science and technology management consulting and marketing company, is hosting its 2nd year of the event November 8th-10th, 2022! Abstract and details here: https://20visioneers15.com/events

As industry evangelists and consultants for Cloud Labs, High Throughput Experimentation, and Lab Automation, 20/15 Visioneers believes this conference is essential to show how the synergies of these technologies are significant in the advancement of high-quality science. This conference will bring together experts in these fields to discuss and demonstrate their cutting-edge work and advances and the impact they are making. “We know the Lab of the Future is here NOW, and issues like “reproducibility in science” and poor data and process environments can quickly become a problem of the past,” says John F. Conway, Chief Visioneer Officer, 20/15 Visioneers.

As the vista of digital transformation and the lab of the future is explored and expanded by 20/15 Visioneers, we look to our leaders in practical implementation to derive how we bring this to our industry as the new standard. “Strateos’ solutions reach beyond digital transformation with a focus on scaling impact,” says David Lynch, Chief Business Officer, Strateos. “The heart of our business is ‘transform first,’ which allows us to offer turnkey solutions, no matter the current stage of digitalization. A solution that solves an equation grant one with a linear scale, but a solution that solves for both sides of the equation is exponential. This is what we see when we look at UBER, AWS, and Tesla; And this is what we bring to Science”, says David.

The conference will focus on innovative Partner-Vendor presentations and Researcher/Scientist presentations from academia and industry. Registration is free for attendees and non-vendor speakers. Register here!

Strateos (https://strateos.com/) will be the conference’s top “Cirrus” sponsor and will give a Keynote presentation to kick off the first day on November 8th. Bob Gantzer, an industry lab automation thought leader, will be giving a Keynote talk.

Nimbus sponsors include Watershed Informatics (https://www.watershed.ai/).

Cumulus sponsors include ACD/Labs (https://www.acdlabs.com/), Xavo Software (https://xavo.com/), and Topazium (https://topazium.com/).

Industry speakers to date include AstraZeneca, IBM, and Elsci Life Sciences.

About Strateos

Strateos™ is leading the life sciences digital transformation. We are a pioneer in the development of robotic cloud labs and lab operating system software for life science discovery. Our mission is to enable the rapid creation of new knowledge driven by reproducible data, flexible and high-throughput robotics, and data science. Strateos helps scientists more efficiently and reproducibly design, run, and analyze experiments to achieve faster innovative scientific discoveries. For more information, please visit: www.strateos.com

About 20/15 Visioneers

20/15 Visioneers is a science and technology management consulting think tank composed of accomplished industry-hardened scientists and informaticians. We are “Visioneering” the “Lab of the Future,” including next-generation science and new modality challenges and problems. Our expertise includes but is not limited to: Cloud Lab, HTE, NME (New Molecular Entity) discovery, computational sciences, scientific informatics (Bioinformatics, Microbiome, Multi-omics, New Modalities), and information technology expertise spanning over 31 years. See www.20visioneers15.com for more information.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/worlds-first-only-cloud-lab-hte-lab-automation-virtual-conference/