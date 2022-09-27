Smart Token Labs’ Flagship Project, TokenScript, Raises $6M via SAFT to Onboard Brands to Web3

SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Token Labs , a Web3 open source software development company, today announced a raise of $6 million via SAFT for its project, TokenScript. The raise was led by Fosun International Co-Founder, Mr. Liang Xinjun , one of Asia’s most prominent investors.



The portfolio of investors also includes: HashGlobal , Bodl , Fenbushi Capital , SNZ Capital , UOB Ventures , Signum Capital and MH Ventures , as well as individual investor Mr. Zhang Fan a Co-Founder of Sequoia China. Smart Token Labs will use the funds to further develop TokenScript, a programmable smart token interface that accelerates use cases across Web2 and Web3.

“We're delighted to see support for TokenScript from some of the most influential investors in the space,” commented Victor Zhang, Co-Founder & CEO of Smart Token Labs. “The past 12 months we've gained a lot of momentum in the market with our advanced token gating solution BrandConnector. We'll soon be announcing major partnerships with household names in Brand, Loyalty and CRM.”

Smart Token Labs believes Loyalty and CRM will be major use cases that bridge brands into Web3. Powered by TokenScript, BrandConnector is an advanced token gating solution that enables websites to respond to visitors based on the tokens in their digital wallets. BrandConnector can integrate into any website, connect to any loyalty or rewards program and interact with any token, NFT or derivative.

BrandConnector is being integrated into Web2 and Web3 platforms like Shopify and Galaxy, with a number of platform partnerships pending in sports and loyalty. Early applications of TokenScript include NFT ticketing, AutographNFT and various tokenization projects in automotive and IOT. Additionally, it is a core component of the largest ethereum developer event on the planet DevCon VI, where TokenScript and BrandConnector are being used for ticket attestation and Permissionless Perks .

“TokenScript has enormous potential as a programmable smart token interface, an open source middleware that can connect Web2 and Web3,” added Mr. Liang Xinjun. “We are very encouraged by the traction the team is gaining via projects with global brands and integrations with major platforms.”

TokenScript’s $200M valuation is a significant step up from a July 2021 valuation of $50M when Smart Token Labs raised an initial $6M via SAFT with notable investors including Mark Cuban , Crypto.com , Framework Ventures and Mechanism Capital .

To learn more about Smart Token Labs and explore TokenScript, visit: www.tokenscript.org and www.brandconnector.io

ABOUT SMART TOKEN LABS

Smart Token Labs is creating a new standard for a tokenized future. Since 2017, it has been building two core bridges to this future: AlphaWallet, an open source mobile NFT wallet, and TokenScript, a new framework for token composability and interoperability. BrandConnector is an advanced token gating solution based on the open source TokenScript framework.