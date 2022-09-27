SAI.TECH Announces to Receive UL Listing Certification for SAIHUB-CAB 025M

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAI.TECH Global Corporation ("SAI.TECH" OR "SAI," NASDAQ: SAI), a global energy-saving bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates bitcoin mining, heating and power industries, today announced that it received the notice from UL (Underwriters Laboratories) that it has completed the investigation and confirmed compliance of SAI.TECH's core product SAIHUB CAB 025M with UL standards and to receive the certification after the first IPI (Initial Production Inspection).

UL is an independent global safety testing and certification organization that tests and certifies products. UL Listing means that UL has tested representative samples of a product and determined that the product meets specific, defined requirements. SAIHUB CAB 025M was tested under UL standard, 508A, for safety standard for Industrial Control Equipment covers industrial control and related devices rated 1,500 volts or less used for starting, stopping, regulating, controlling, or protecting electric motors. For the best interests of SAI.TECH's customers, SAIHUB CAB 025M applied for UL Listing certification, which ensures the longevity and safety of products under normal wear and tear conditions that comes with daily use.

“SAI.TECH has always believed in serving our customers with decent quality products,” said SAI.TECH's founder and CEO Arthur Lee, “Having UL Listing guarantee with UL Mark labeled means our product fully complies with each and every UL’s requirement in the applicable standards, which ensures that we deliver the most reliable products with high standards set forth by the industry. We look forward to promoting our competitive and innovative SAIHUB CAB Bitcoin mining product and solution, with UL certification, to global Bitcoin mining and heating industry. "

About UL (Underwriters Laboratories)

UL (Underwriters Laboratories) is a global safety science company founded in 1894, and over the last century, UL has become the largest and well-known independent product safety certification organization. UL tests nearly 22 billion products annually, ranging from consumer electronics, security equipment, to lasers, medical devices, and robotics. It transforms safety, security, and sustainability challenges into opportunities for companies from different industries in more than 100 countries.

For more information on UL, please visit https://www.ul.com/.

About SAI.TECH

SAI.TECH is an energy-saving bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries. SAI.TECH uses proprietary liquid cooling and waste heat recovery technology for its digital asset mining machines, utilizing waste heat to provide recycled energy and heating to potential customers while lowering mining operating costs. SAI.TECH strives to become the most cost-efficient digital asset mining operations company globally while simultaneously promoting the clean transition of the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries.

In May 2022, SAI became a publicly trading company under the new ticker symbol “SAI” on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ) through a merger with TradeUP Global Corporation ("TradeUP").

For more information on SAI.TECH, please visit https://sai.tech/.

