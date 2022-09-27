Fortune Magazine Names BeyondTrust One of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Women™

Award recipients are selected based on how fairly women say they are treated at their workplace



Winners selected after analyzing the survey responses of over 640,000 employees who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies who employ at least 50 women

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the leader in intelligent identity and access security, today announced that Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have named BeyondTrust as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Women. Earning a spot means that BeyondTrust is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 640,000 women who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies that employ at least 50 women. Companies must also have least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and at least one executive who’s a woman. In that survey, 97% of BeyondTrust’s employees said BeyondTrust is a great place to work. This number is 40 points higher than the average U.S. company.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized as one of the best employers in the U.S. for women,” said Janine Seebeck, CEO at BeyondTrust. “Hiring, developing, and retaining the best talent is a top priority at BeyondTrust. A diverse workforce is a critical element of our success, and women at all levels are making substantial contributions to BeyondTrust. We have a strong commitment to creating an exceptional employee experience based on our core values for all employees, and this recognition is also a strong indicator of the future growth of BeyondTrust as a leader in cybersecurity.”

The Best Workplaces for Women list is highly competitive. It is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly women say they’re treated at their workplace. Great Place to Work measures the differences in women’s survey responses with those of their peers and assesses the impact of demographics and roles on the quality and consistency of women’s experiences.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces for Women and their commitment to ensuring equity for women at every level of the organization,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies showed up for women in new ways to help them cope with challenges they face wherever they are—both inside and outside of work. Women in these companies are seen, heard and valued.”

Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7 million employees this year alone.

See BeyondTrust’s blog post for more detail regarding this award.

About the Best Workplaces for Women™

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in intelligent identity and access security, empowering organizations to protect identities, stop threats, and deliver dynamic access to empower and secure a work-from-anywhere world. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced privileged access management (PAM) solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

BeyondTrust protects all privileged identities, access, and endpoints across your IT environment from security threats, while creating a superior user experience and operational efficiencies. With a heritage of innovation and a staunch commitment to customers, BeyondTrust solutions are easy to deploy, manage, and scale as businesses evolve. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

