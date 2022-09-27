Collapsible Rigid Containers Market Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% Between 2022 and 2032, Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global collapsible rigid containers market is set to exhibit a phenomenal growth rate with a stable CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2032. The market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2022 and is predicted to reach around US$ 2.6 Bn by 2032. The collapsible rigid containers market is expected to generate impressive revenue mostly from the top 3 countries which are estimated to hold 35-40% of the global collapsible rigid containers market.



On the basis of material type, the plastic collapsible rigid containers segment is predicted to account for the largest share of around 80% in 2032. Owing to a variety of benefits offered by plastic collapsible rigid containers including higher strength, lightweight, durability, and maximum folding & stacking features.

The global market is estimated to experience a positive growth outlook across the forecast period, creating an incremental growth opportunity of US$ 1.1 Bn.

According to the global collapsible rigid containers market historical analysis, the market experienced a CAGR of 3.6% during the historic period between 2013 and 2021 and reached a valuation of around US$ 1.5 Bn in 2021.

Due to the rapid expansion of end-use industries and booming export business across the world, the overall demand for collapsible rigid containers is projected to increase at 4.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Key Takeaways

Storage and shipping supervisors are constantly in search of products that can boost their storage capacity as well as help them to elevate their supply chains. This need is fulfilled by the collapsible rigid containers. In addition to this, rising usage across industries such as automotive, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals excipients, and shipping & logistics is pushing demand in the collapsible rigid containers market.

Intermodal transportation incorporates the movement of freight from one mode of transportation to another. It is rapidly gaining traction, specifically in developing countries since ports face massive traffic issues that lead to delayed delivery of the products.

Previously, containers used in intermodal transportation posed problems for the crew throughout the loading and unloading process, which resulted in delays along with high costs. After the emergence of collapsible rigid containers, it has been easy to handle transportation. Widespread usage of bulk insulated containers aids in reducing the time & space consumed during transportation and are cost-efficient. The aforementioned factors are expected to showcase a positive growth outlook during the projection period.

Collapsible rigid containers are known for their strong packaging properties to transport materials, avoid storage issues, and reduce overhead expenses. They are built with various materials such as metal, plastic, and wood. These containers are known for their lightweight and durable properties and are also reusable and help end users to transport various materials without getting damaged.

After the successful transportation of goods, these containers are efficiently dismantled in order to save space. In addition to that, the rising demand for bulk container packaging solutions is expected to propel growth in the market.

Collapsible rigid containers also known as foldable containers are mostly made of plastic, metal, wood, and other material types. Carrying and handling of items is easily done with the help of these containers attributed to their collapsible capabilities.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent market players operating in the collapsible rigid containers market are concentrating on increasing their sales by expanding their capabilities significantly. They are adopting numerous strategies including new product launches, facility expansions, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Several other leading market players are focusing on investing in industrial or commercial warehouses as they believe that storage plays a vital role and is considered one of the most valuable business assets. This feature is provided by the collapsible rigid containers and is expected to drive the market globally.

More Insights into the Collapsible Rigid Containers Market

According to FMI projections, the Indian collapsible rigid containers market is projected to expand 1.5X the current market value during 2022-2032 due to the easy availability of raw materials such as plastic in India along with high demand for bulk packaging solutions in various end-use industries.

Collapsible Rigid Containers Market by Category

By Material Type:

Plastic

Metal

Others (Wood, etc.)





By Product Type:

Crates

Foldable IBCs

Pallets Boxes

Jerry Cans

By Sales Channel:

Direct

Indirect

By End Use:

Automobile

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Agriculture

Food & Beverage

Shipping & Logistics

Other Manufacturing (Apparel & Textile, etc.)





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania





Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Packaging Market Insights Landscape:

Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Market: The intermediate bulk container market is expected to register positive growth, with the overall valuation forecast to reach US$ 21 Bn in 2021. Sales registered in the market is expected to rise at 6.8% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

Rigid Industrial Packaging Market: The rigid industrial packaging market size is estimated at US$ 31.1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 42.5 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2029.

Two Piece Metal Containers Market: Demand for two piece metal containers market in the past three years, the metal containers are available in various formats such as two piece containers and three piece containers. The two piece metal containers are manufactured either by draw process or drawn and wall ironed process.

Rigid Packaging Containers Market: Rigid packaging containers market is projected to reach over US$ 235 Bn in the next 5 years. Rigid packaging containers market projected to expand at CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Luxury Rigid Boxes Market: The global luxury rigid boxes market is estimated to value at US$ 4.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 5.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.9%.

