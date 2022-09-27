Whoa Dough Showcases Plant-Based, Gluten-Free Cookie Dough Bar At Expo East

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whoa Dough, the maker of a delicious line of plant-based, on-the-go cookie dough bars, will be sampling its popular gluten-free snack during Expo East at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia from September 28 - October 1, 2022, at Booth # 4495.



Crafted with no artificial ingredients, all-natural Whoa Dough Cookie Dough bars are lower in calories than most comparable snacks (between 140 – 170 calories per serving), with 4 -5 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat, and less than 10 grams of sugar. Best of all, they taste just like homemade cookie dough. Whoa Dough is Certified Gluten-Free, Vegan, Dairy-Free, Soy-Free, Egg-Free, OU Kosher, and Non-GMO Project Verified. The bars contain a number of allergy-friendly ingredients, like whole-grain oat flour and chickpea flour. Whoa Dough cookie dough bars have a shelf-life of six months and can be eaten at room temperature or chilled.

“At last year’s Expo East, we were honored that Whoa Dough was highlighted as one of the most innovative, stand-out products at the show,” stated Todd Goldstein, founder of Whoa Dough. “This past year, Whoa Dough continues to be a stand-out cookie dough snack bar that just happens to be gluten-free, vegan, and overall, more of what today’s consumers are looking for. We look forward to connecting with like-minded retailers and attendees at the show who are seeking better-for-you options.”

Whoa Dough bars were invented by Goldstein, whose family was looking for tasty but healthier gluten-free snacks for his two young sons, who are both gluten-intolerant, along with Goldstein. The family sought a snack that tasted great and that they all could enjoy. After multiple tries to make the tastiest bar possible, Whoa Dough has become the healthier option for many with dietary restrictions.

Encased in colorful, eye-catching packaging, Whoa Dough is available in six tasty flavors, including Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Sugar Sprinkle, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Brownie Batter, and a variety pack.

Whoa Dough has established well-known retail partnerships with companies such as American Airlines, Central Market, Giant Eagle, Heinen's Fine Foods, Tops, Woodman’s Markets, World Market, Mother’s Market, Water Way, Gopuff, Bunny James, Woodman’s, Festival Foods, and others.

For more information, visit https://www.whoadough.com/ .

About Whoa Dough

Whoa Dough is a cookie dough company on a mission to bring more snack-happiness to the world. Sweet, right? Whoa Dough was launched in 2020 by one smart cookie who, along with his sons, had been diagnosed with gluten intolerance. But what began as a bummer became a big idea that took cookie dough where it had never been before. Today, Whoa Dough is home to wildly craveable cookie dough snack bars that are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free. Plus, each dough-licious bar contains 4–5g of protein, less than 10g of sugar, and 100% plant-based ingredients. Whoa. Just, whoa.

