Global Horse Riding Apparel Market Is Expected to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global horse riding apparel market generated $2.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $2.7 Billion Market Size in 2031 $4.1 Billion CAGR 4.5% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments covered Type, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Rise in the number of men and women participating in horse riding activity Consumer spending on leisure sports Inclusion of the sport in school and college sports curriculum Rise in disposable income of consumers Opportunities Expansion of equestrian institutions such riding yards, welfare organizations, and riding schools Restraints Availability of counterfeit goods

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the shutdown of all factories and manufacturing units, thereby hampering the overall production and sales of the horse riding apparel market.

The market witnessed a steady rise in the past years. However, due to a halt on all sports and sport-related activities during the pandemic, the growth of the sports equipment and apparel market was hampered.

However, with the pandemic receding, the sports and gaming events have resumed and the market is growing steadily.

The report offers detailed a segmentation of the global horse riding apparel market based on type, gender, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the clothes segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the global horse riding apparel market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also offers an analysis of boots and gloves segments.

Based on gender, the male segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global horse riding apparel market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the female segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the sports retail chain segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global horse riding apparel market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market in Europe was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global horse riding apparel market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America and Asia-Pacific.

Leading players of the global horse riding apparel market analyzed in the research include Antares Sellier, Ariat International, Inc., Cavallo GmbH & Co. KG, Charles Owen, Dainese, Decathlon S.A, Georg Kieffer Sattlerwarenfabrik GmbH, HKM Sports Equipment GmbH, Horseware Ireland, Justin Boots, Mountain Horse, Phoenix Performance Products Inc., Professional's Choice, Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co., and Whitaker International Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players of the global horse riding apparel market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

