AutoScheduler Named Analytics Winner in NextGen Solution Provider Supply Chain Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces the company has been named the Analytics Winner in the 2022 NextGen Solution Provider Awards from Supply Chain Management Review (SCMR). The Annual NextGen Awards honor those companies at the forefront of emerging technologies. An awards ceremony will occur at the NextGen Supply Chain Conference in Chicago, October 17 – 19, 2022.

“We are proud that this prestigious publication has chosen AutoScheduler as the best in the artificial intelligence solution provider category,” said Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “Our technology smooths warehouse operations by orchestrating and planning all activities in real-time on top of an existing WMS. It considers space, time, labor, dock doors, and more constraints to ensure that orders are fulfilled on time and in full. Clients gain efficiencies and value in their supply chains through optimized labor, schedules, touches, and inventory.”

“This is the fourth year for the NextGen Supply Chain awards,” said Bob Trebilcock, editorial director of Supply Chain Management Review. He added that the awards are merit based, and recognize supply chain professionals and solution providers who are moving technology forward. “Early adopters and first movers win in the marketplace,” Trebilcock said. “We hope their stories will encourage other companies to follow their example.”

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, NextGen Supply Chain Conference will proudly recognize four solution providers and four end-user companies for utilizing technologies that will shape tomorrow's supply chains during the NextGen Supply Chain Conference. At the conference, supplier and end-user winners will share their success stories on how they are leading the way in new technologies.

Jeff Potts, Chief Revenue Officer at AutoScheduler.AI, will speak at the conference on how businesses gain value and efficiencies when implementing AutoScheduler. The warehouse resource planning and optimization platform dynamically orchestrates all activities on top of an existing WMS in real-time. Clients maximize capacity and maintain higher fill rates while meeting customer order requirements, on time and in full.

The NextGen Supply Chain Conference prepares senior-level supply chain executives for the future technologies and processes that will have the most transformative effects on their supply chains. This year's conference will focus on emerging supply chain technologies that are powering tomorrow's supply chains and enabling the digital transformation of supply chain processes.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI creates dynamic warehouse plans directly injected into the WMS to optimize activities based on constraints, ensuring sites run optimally at peak performance. Our intuitive AI and Machine Learning platform, developed with P&G, streamlines operations by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS & ERP. We provide dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, redundant workforce elimination, and more. Clients benefit from prescriptive analytics to drive efficiencies and create value in the supply chain. For more information, contact www.autoscheduler.ai.

About Peerless Media

Founded in 2010, Peerless Media is the leading provider of independent business content and information serving the supply chain, logistics, materials handling, and design engineering industries. Through our flagship brands, Logistics Management, Modern Materials Handling, Supply Chain Management Review, Material Handling Product News, MaterialHandling247.com, SupplyChain247.com, Robotics247.com and DigitalEngineering247.com, we offer unparalleled B2B coverage via publications, Websites, newsletters, conferences, and research.

