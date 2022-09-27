Global Flexible AC Transmission System Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $1,229.6 Million and Grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the Estimated Period from 2020 to 2027 | Reveals [209-Pages] by Research Dive

New York, USA, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global flexible AC transmission system market is anticipated to garner a revenue of $1,229.6 million and rise at a CAGR of 8.0% over the analysis timeframe from 2020 to 2027.

As per our analysts, with the demand for advanced controllability of energy systems and growing investments in the development of power transmission systems, the global flexible AC transmission system market is predicted to experience progressive growth over the estimated period. Besides, the quick voltage regulation, enhanced energy supply, minimization in harmonics, and short amortization are further expected to bolster the growth of the market during the analysis period. However, the high initial investments for the incorporation of flexible AC transmission systems may impede the growth of the market throughout the forecast timeframe.

To get access to the Complete PDF Sample of the Flexible AC Transmission System Market Click Here!

Segments of the Flexible AC Transmission System Market

The report has divided the flexible AC transmission system market into segments based on compensation type, controller, industrial vertical, and region.

Compensation Type: Series Compensation Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The series compensation type sub-segment is predicted to generate a revenue of $454.8 million over the analysis period. This is mainly due to the wide utilization of series compensation types to enhance the power transfer capabilities of new transmission lines along with the existing infrastructures. Moreover, the major role of innovative series compensation systems in improving the quality and stability of energy transmission lines is expected to fortify the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period.

Controller: SVC Controller Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The SVC controller sub-segment is projected to generate a revenue of $283.9 million throughout the analysis timeframe. The increasing trend for advancements in the transient stability of the system and rising power transmission & distribution capability of the power lines are the factors expected to uplift the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast period.

Industrial Vertical: Oil and gas Industry Vertical to be Most Beneficial

The oil and gas industry vertical sub-segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 10.5% during the estimated period. The rising utilization of FACTS devices in the oil and gas industry to maintain voltages during fluctuating load conditions is the major factor expected to propel the growth of the market sub-segment during the analysis timeframe.

Region: North America Region to Have Extensive Growth Opportunities

The North America region of the flexible AC transmission system market of the flexible AC transmission systems market is predicted to generate a revenue of $715.5 million throughout the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for grid modernization due to continuous developments in energy utility in this region. In addition, the growing investments in the replacement of existing energy transmission & distribution infrastructures with superior quality integration of renewable sources in the power grids are expected to drive the regional growth of the market over the analysis period.

Extensive Growth Opportunities in the North America Region for Flexible AC Transmission System Market

Covid-19 Impact on the Flexible AC Transmission System Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the flexible AC transmission system market. This is mainly due to the new challenges faced by the railway sector as all the railway operations were halted during the pandemic period. This has affected the railway FACTS market as the railway is the major end-use sector. However, various initiatives taken by the government bodies to modernize the railway infrastructure is expected to create growth opportunities for the market during the analysis period.

Specific Requirement on the Pre-Current-Post COVID-19 Updates on Flexible AC Transmission System Market? Ask an Analyst or Schedule a call

Key Players of the Flexible AC Transmission System Market

The major players of the flexible AC transmission system market include

General Electric

Eaton

HYOSUNG

cgglobal.com

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Alstom

Adani Group

NR Electric Co., Ltd.

ABB

Siemens, and many more.

These players are broadly working on the development of new business tactics such as mergers and collaborations, product development, partnerships, and collaborations to obtain a leading position in the global industry. – Inquire Here to Buy the Full Report

For instance, in March 2021, Adani Group, an Indian multinational conglomerate, announced the acquisition of Warora-Kurnool Transmission Ltd (WKTL) to operate and maintain transmission lines aggregating to approx 1,750 ckt km. The 765-kV inter-state transmission line is designed to link Warora Warangal and Chilakaluripeta-Hyderabad-Kurnool with a 765/400- kV new substation at Warangal.

In addition, the report also presents other important aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, product development, and the latest strategic development.

More about Flexible AC Transmission System Market: