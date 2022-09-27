Nation’s Top Database and Analytics Experts Scheduled to Come Together at Inaugural HTAP Summit

Forrester, Menlo Ventures, Databricks Experts among Speakers



The one-day event will be the first industry event to focus on hybrid transactional and analytical processing (HTAP), a disruptive technology for the database and analytics world

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the inaugural HTAP Summit, taking place Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA, leading innovators in the database and analytics industries will come together to discuss the state of HTAP technology today and how the technology will evolve. They will also review HTAP deployment use cases to better understand its functionality, and focus on how HTAP accommodates the different needs of transactional versus analytical processing in a first of its kind event.

“HTAP Summit attendees will have unlimited access to sessions led by leaders in the database and analytics industries as well as hands-on activities and unprecedented networking opportunities, all of which will drive home the importance of HTAP for accelerated business potential,” said Ed Huang, co-founder and CTO of PingCAP. “This is a pivotal opportunity to learn from early adopters of HTAP technologies and discover all of its possibilities.”

2022 Speakers include:

Max Liu, founder and CEO, PingCAP

founder and CEO, PingCAP Reynold Xin , co-founder and chief architect, Databricks

, co-founder and chief architect, Databricks Noel Yuhanna , VP, principal analyst, Forrester

, VP, principal analyst, Forrester Ed Huang , co-founder and CTO, PingCAP

, co-founder and CTO, PingCAP Xiangyao Yu , assistant professor, UW-Madison

, assistant professor, UW-Madison Tim Tully , partner, Menlo Ventures

, partner, Menlo Ventures Robert Hodges , CEO, Altinity

, CEO, Altinity Sunny Bains , software architect, PingCAP

, software architect, PingCAP Brian Walters , head of presales, PingCAP

, head of presales, PingCAP Jeff Bailey, education manager, PingCAP

In a series of breakout sessions, speakers will highlight how they architected their HTAP environment to support efficient business growth, strategies to connect HTAP to the data ecosystem, and best practices to design and deploy an HTAP environment.

The conference is sponsored by Access Technology Ventures, the $4 billion+ venture capital and growth technology investment effort of Access Industries, Amazon Web Services, Ampere, and StreamNative. It is organized by PingCAP, a leading distributed SQL database provider.

About the HTAP Summit

The HTAP Summit is a first of its kind conference focused on Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing (HTAP), which is rapidly becoming a disruptive technology in the database industry. Attendees will be surrounded by industry leaders and developers from across the world to discuss technological and business innovations for the database industry. PingCAP, the creator of TiDB, an open-source, distributed Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing (HTAP) database that features horizontal scalability, strong consistency, high availability, and MySQL compatibility is the primary event organizer. To learn more or register for the event, visit https://www.pingcap.com/htap-summit/ .