ResultsCX’s Becky Watkins Named Finalist in 19th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becky Watkins, Senior Vice President, Client Solutions at ResultsCX, was named a Finalist in the Female Executive of the Year – Business Products – More Than 2,500 Employees category in the 19th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.



The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced during a gala event at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, November 11. Nominated women executives and entrepreneurs from the U.S.A and several other countries are expected to attend. The event will be broadcast on Livestream.

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year. ResultsCX’s Becky Watkins is a Finalist in the Female Executive of the Year – Business Products – More Than 2,500 Employees category. She was nominated for her instrumental leadership of the transformation of the ResultsCX approach to healthcare plan support.

According to ResultsCX CEO Rajesh Subramaniam, “Healthcare is one of the major vertical industry sectors we support. Becky’s vision for empathetic health advocacy has set ResultsCX apart as a trusted customer experience partner assisting managed Medicare and other health plan members. The ResultsCX advocacy support model turns every member contact into a connection grounded in competence, confidence, and compassion. Our healthcare advocates engage differently and more meaningfully than they would in a merely transactional interaction.”

Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 200 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries . Their scores will also determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements that will be revealed at the 19th annual awards dinner and presentations in Las Vegas.

This year’s Stevie Awards for Women in Business event will be complemented by the fifth edition of the Women|Future Conference , a three-day educational and networking conference that will be presented virtually on November 8-10.

“In its 19th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received a remarkable collection of outstanding nominations,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. “We’re looking forward to recognizing the Stevie Award winners in Las Vegas in November.”

“This recognition for Becky Watkins and her leadership is well deserved,” adds CEO Rajesh Subramaniam. “In addition to her huge impact on untold numbers of health plan members’ lives, she has championed an effort to fine-tune support operations with best practices that increase success for patients and plans alike in terms of care quality, financial performance, and overall operations. This approach exemplifies the ResultsCX commitment to Resolution-Centered CX across all the clients and industry sectors we serve.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women .

About ResultsCX

ResultsCX is a premier customer experience partner to Fortune 100 and 500 companies. We design, build, and deliver digitally influenced customer journeys that achieve the satisfaction and loyalty brands need to thrive and grow, while improving efficiency and reducing costs. ResultsCX’s 30-year track record for reimagining the customer experience to meet consumers’ evolving expectations has driven growth to more than 20 geographic hubs and approximately 20,000 colleagues worldwide. Our core expertise extends to actionable analytics, contact center as a service (CCaaS), and our own SupportPredict AI-powered digital experience platform. Our strength lies in exceptional individuals working together in a high-performing, fun culture to deliver next-generation customer experiences on behalf of our clients.