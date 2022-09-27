Summary of Tallinna Sadam Investor Day

English Estonian

On 14 September 2022, Tallinna Sadam held an investor day “In the winds of the future” at Tallinn Old City Harbour cruise terminal.



Tallinna Sadam would like to thank all participants. The recording of the event, both in Estonian and English translation, can be followed up on our youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/portoftallinn and the presentation is available at the company’s web page: https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/presentations/ .

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2021 totalled EUR 110 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 54 million and profit EUR 26 million.

Marju Zirel

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 5342 6591

m.zirel@ts.ee



