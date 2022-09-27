SolidProof Enhances its Services for a Safer DeFi Space

Handewitt, Germany, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Here are the benefits of auditing a smart contract with a reputable company such as SolidProof:

A wide range of services: SolidProof offers a wide range of services to help with the audit process, including code review, security analysis, and more.

A sound audit process: SolidProof has a good audit process in place to help ensure that a smart contract is functioning as intended.

Enjoying A Wide Range of Services

SolidProof is a German company offering a high standard to its clients. Its range of services includes:

KYC Verification: They verify the identity of their clients to ensure that they are who they say they are. This helps to prevent fraud and scams. SolidProof provides a badge to their clients that says "KYC verified" to help show that the project is legitimate. Smart Contract Audit: They audit the smart contracts of their clients to ensure that they are secure and working as intended. This helps to prevent bugs and vulnerabilities in the contracts. SolidProof provides a certificate to their clients that says "Smart Contract Audit" to help show that the project is legitimate. Marketing Services: They offer a complete suite of marketing-related services. Among these, the project’s website highlights PR, influencer marketing, YouTube, social media, viral/shilling services and many more.

Benefiting from a Sound Audit Process

SolidProof's audit process is comprehensive and meticulous, starting with requesting a free audit and submitting the contract to the company. Once they have assessed the contract, they will send a quote for the audit.

They will review the source code and prepare an audit report, including an audit protocol and pointing out possible vulnerabilities. SolidProof's experts will test manually and with automated tests.

The audited project's development team will then cooperate closely with SolidProof to ensure the vulnerabilities are closed. Once the audit process is over, the company will deliver an audit report, including a certificate and additional marketing material.

SolidProof's reports generally contain two types of findings:

Critical: These are significant vulnerabilities that can result in losing all invested funds or complete control over the smart contract.

Medium and Low: While these findings are not as severe, they are still valid points to highlight, according to the team.

About SolidProof

SolidProof is a famous German company in the crypto industry that audits smart contracts to ensure their efficacy. The project’s "live tracker" feature allows users to monitor the progress of various projects under SolidProof's audit.

Furthermore, the company also offers KYC verification services to help new projects launch with less risk. SolidProof increases transparency and safety in the crypto industry by providing these services.

As more and more projects launch, it becomes increasingly difficult for new projects to build brand reliability. However, with SolidProof's help, these projects can gain the trust of users and investors more easily.

Readers can find more details on SolidProof's offer and developments on the team's website and social media pages below.

