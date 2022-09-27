Drone Nerds Launches DJI’s Newest Commercial Drone— the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise

Dania Beach, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DJI, a global consumer and commercial drone manufacturer, has officially launched a lightweight and versatile entry-level enterprise drone designed for commercial use, the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise. In collaboration with Drone Nerds, DJI’s premier platinum partner in North America, DJI gave an exclusive first look at the Mavic 3 Enterprise at Drone Nerds’ Commercial UAV Roadshow, held on September 27th, in North Miami.

This drone was designed to help organizations transition toward drone platforms by offering enterprise-grade features needed for commercial operations, without the specialized features of high-end UAVs. The DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise Series drones are available in two versions: the Mavic 3E and the Mavic 3T. The Mavic 3T, which has a 640*512@30Hz thermal camera, is the new entry-level thermal drone to replace the M2EA, while the Mavic 3E+RTK is the new entry-level alternative for existing enterprise surveying drones. The Mavic 3 Enterprise features a 4/3-inch camera, mechanical shutter, Timesync, and RTK capability. When activated, the RTK module allows users to achieve centimeter-level GCP-free mapping accuracy.

Both versions of the new M3E drone have a portable design, a flagship feature of DJI’s consumer Mavic series, and an extended 45 minutes of maximum flight time, as well as 56x Hybrid zooming through the integrated 12MP tele camera, and O3 Enterprise Transmission. These two features allow pilots to use the drones for long-distance inspections and scouting, enhancing mission efficiency. The M3T supports up to 28x synchronized zoom between thermal and visual cameras, which also lets pilots scale both images at the same time for easy comparison, resulting in increased efficiency.

The M3E’s powerful sensors, quick shutter (0.7 seconds), and ability to cover up to 15 Meters per second allow the drone to cover over 2 square kilometers in a single flight, supporting fast, efficient missions. With the new 100W charging hub, a single battery can fully charge within 65 minutes— 4 sets of batteries support a full day of flight operations, which is ideal for commercial field operations.

“The new Mavic 3 Enterprise series is reliable; it brings the best of advanced commercial drones to organizations that are beginning to transition to UAV operations. Because the M3E drones are smaller than traditional commercial platforms, organizations can easily adopt this solution,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds’ founder and CEO.

The M3E also has multiple wide-angle vision sensors, which work seamlessly with a high-performance vision computing engine to sense and avoid obstacles in all directions, as well as an advanced Return-to-Home (RTH) feature, and APAS 5.0, which is DJI’s advanced pilot assistance system. Organizations that would like to learn more about the new Mavic 3 Enterprise series can contact Drone Nerds at experts@dronenerds.com.

###

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more. For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.