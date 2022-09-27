SoundWay Consulting Inc. Announces Its Cyber-AB Appointment as C3PAO to Conduct CMMC Certification Assessments and New Supply Chain Cyber Protection and Compliance Training

HYATTSVILLE, Md., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundWay Consulting, Inc (SoundWay) today announced it has been authorized by the Cyber Accreditation Body (The Cyber AB) as a CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). SoundWay was one of the first to be named a C3PAO candidate and is now among the first 25 authorized by The Cyber AB to conduct CMMC assessments. This authorization demonstrates SoundWay's subject matter expertise and ability to deliver CMMC assessments at Level 2. SoundWay has been helping government contractors prepare for CMMC assessments as a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) for over 1.5 years.

In addition to becoming an authorized C3PAO, SoundWay also announces a portfolio of training capabilities for both government and industry to dramatically reduce exposure to harm stemming from cyber liability associated with government contracts and other legal obligations. SoundWay partnered with the Advanced Assessment Academy (AAA) to produce courseware now available for the Government's Acquisition Workforce, Attorneys specializing in Government Contracts, Prime Contractors that need to validate their subcontractors, and companies that plan to self-attest. These courses will dramatically reduce both the government's and industry's exposure to financial harm stemming from CMMC requirements.

"Obtaining our C3PAO designation is an integral part of SoundWay's growth strategy. We continue to see an exclusive focus on Government Contractors being able to demonstrate conformance with DFARs and CMMC obligations, yet little momentum exists on improving contract language, teaming agreements, and fully understanding that cyber liability does not stop with CMMC obligations. SoundWay is very excited at the prospect of delivering with AAA, high value, scalable, and cost-effective training content to significantly reduce the risks to cost, schedule and performance issues we have identified over the past two years." - Carter Schoenberg, VP &Chief Cybersecurity Officer at SoundWay

About SoundWay

SoundWay is a technology and management consulting firm supporting the Defense Intelligence and Federal Civilian communities for over a decade. Our practitioners and leadership have forged highly innovative cybersecurity solutions since 2020 that drive client adoption through clearly defined means of calculating costs and claims exposure to improve cybersecurity investment strategies.

For more information about SoundWay and CMMC, contact us at cmmc@soundwayconsulting.com or visit: www.soundwayconsulting.com

Contact Information:

Diane Bellegarde

President & CEO

diane@soundwayconsulting.com

(571) 210-0624



