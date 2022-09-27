Sweet Leaf Madison Capital Funds Expansion of West Virginia’s Harvest Care Medical

DENVER, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweet Leaf Madison Capital (SLMC), a nationwide provider of tailored debt financing solutions for the middle-market cannabis industry, today announced the closing of a loan for more than $600,000 to Harvest Care Medical, a West Virginia-based company committed to bringing high-quality medicinal cannabis products to patients in the Mountain State. The loan is part of a refinancing of Harvest Care’s prior equipment purchases, and it will free-up capital to help the company focus on expanding beyond its initial, single-grow site.



“Harvest Care is another established cultivator which Sweet Leaf Madison has financed, and the first business we have worked with in the state of West Virginia,” said Andrew Kaye, chief commercial officer of SLMC. “We are excited to further expand our footprint throughout the United States, especially within a limited-license state like West Virginia, and partner with a group that is far ahead of its competition in terms of operational efficiency, quality of operation and output.”

In 2020, Harvest Care Medical was among the first 10 companies to win a medical cannabis cultivation license in the state. Since its inception, Harvest Care has been dedicated to providing its patients with the highest-quality medicine.

“Our goal is to reach every patient in West Virginia who needs the best medicinal cannabis,” said Bill Freas, CEO of Harvest Care Medical. “We are grateful for the support of Sweet Leaf Madison in our efforts to accomplish this goal. Every step of the way, their team has been incredibly easy to work with, and they truly understand the challenges cannabis businesses face. This equipment loan will help us make a big difference in the lives of West Virginia patients.”

About Sweet Leaf Madison Capital

Sweet Leaf Madison Capital provides customized, “seed-to-sale,” asset-based lending solutions to the underserved middle-market of the cannabis industry by originating equipment financing, real estate loans, and senior secured term loans. The company is based in Denver and has offices in New York City and West Palm Beach, Florida. To learn more, visit Sweet Leaf Madison Capital online or continue the conversation on LinkedIn .

About Harvest Care Medical, LLC

Harvest Care Medical, LLC is a West Virginia-owned medical cannabis company committed to bringing high-quality medical cannabis products to West Virginia’s registered patients. Its cultivation and processing operations are based out of a 40,000-square-foot facility in Bridgeport, West Virginia. The company also used its 10 statewide dispensary licenses to launch its own Country Grown Cannabis premium retail locations. Led by West Virginians, Harvest Care Medical’s experienced team has successfully built and overseen cultivation, processing, and dispensary operations in highly-regulated medical market states across the country, including Connecticut, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.