Smile CDR Places No. 41 on The Globe and Mail's Fourth-Annual Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smile CDR Inc., the provider of a leading health data exchange and innovation platform, is pleased to announce it placed No. 41 on the 2022 Report on the Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Smile CDR earned its spot with three-year growth of 1,112% by working in tandem with the growing digital health IT industry to power digital transformation with an array of products and services that give its customers the opportunity to deliver better patient outcomes.

"Company growth represents the advancement of our efforts to ensure products, services and solutions are providing better global health outcomes," said Duncan Weatherston, Chief Executive Officer, Smile CDR. "At Smile CDR, we recognize that the industry needs more than a standard-based clinical data repository and have delivered by expanding our product and services in health data solutions."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulate them on their achievements."

