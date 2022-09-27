The global robotic welding cell market share is expected to grow from US$ 1,240.18 million in 2022 to US$ 1,919.62 million by 2028

New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Robotic Welding Cell Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering, Cell Type, End-use Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321071/?utm_source=GNW

Such systems are called background systems and work somewhat behind the scenes. A calm system is aware of its surrounding environment and the objects around it. It can also be provided with soft information related to generated objects, such as drawings and models. Smart Factory containing hundreds or even thousands of smart devices capable of self-optimizing production will result in virtually zero downtime in production. This is leading to robotic welding cell market growth.



Collaborative robots or cobots are designed to safely work alongside humans in tedious, dull, and hazardous environments.Unlike traditional industrial robots working in fenced facilities to avoid proximity with humans, cobots operate in a shared workspace alongside human labor.



Conventional industrial robots have long allowed manufacturers to take advantage of automation and compensate for labor shortages, but they are often designed to perform a specific task.



Furthermore, they lack cognitive capabilities due to which humans need to reprogram their operations based on new circumstances.In contrast, cobots do not require heavy, pre-programmed actuators to drive them.



For instance, Robotics 2020 is focused on strategic research on robotics, including industrial robots in the region.Under the Horizon 2020 project, the government has supported several research and innovation programs in robotics.



Other initiatives include Germany’s Industry 4.0., which drives the adoption of industrial automation in the region. Further, the government is also supporting SMEs in implementing industrial robots.

Cobot’s movements are directed by computer-controlled operators, such as robotic arms, which humans monitor. Thus, cobots facilitate effective human-machine collaboration in the workplace.

Cobots can be programmed to perform a wide range of tasks in a factory setting, such as handling materials, assembling items, palletizing, packaging, labeling, inspecting product quality, welding, press-fitting, driving screws and nuts, and tending machines.While cobots attend these mind-numbing tasks, human workers can focus on tasks that require skills and reasoning.



These advantages of cobots are likely to propel the growth of the robotic welding cell market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific has the potential to dominate the market share of robot welding due to advances in manufacturing and increased industrial automation. In addition, the advent of Industry 4.0 welding technology is expected to drive industry progress. The emergence of multiple manufacturing sites is expected to support market progress. For example, in February 2021, OLA chose ABB as one of its partners to open a Mega Scooter plant in India. Several regional government agencies are increasingly promoting manufacturing through increased foreign direct investment (FDI), tax cuts, subsidies, and other funding allocations to attract manufacturing bases in the new region. Some of the most important initiatives across the region are "Made in China 2025" and "Made in India" by their respective government agencies.



Increased investment in manufacturing sectors, such as electronics and machinery, is likely to boost the demand for the robotic welding cell market over the forecast period. In North America, the presence of some prominent players can stimulate the demand for the robotic welding cell market.



In addition, large investments in robot welding cells can drive market development.The region is increasingly adopting automated systems in the automotive and other sectors.



Improved working conditions and technological advances increased the region’s demand for robotic welding cells.Europe (especially Germany, the UK, and France) is an important global robotic welding cell market region.



Manufacturing is the backbone of the European economy.



The Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) affected the manufacturing industry, which began in developed countries and expanded into increasingly emerging markets. The ubiquitous use of sensors has the potential to transform manufacturing methods in Europe with the expansion of wireless communications and networks and the deployment of increasingly intelligent robots and machines. These digital industrial revolutions promise greater flexibility in production, mass customization, faster speeds, higher quality, and higher productivity, which created the need to focus deeply on the technology and strengthen the competitiveness of the European robotic welding cell market. Strong growth is expected in the Middle East and SAM countries. The growing need for automation in all industries and the significant growth in technology are expected to increase the demand for the robot welding cell market, which is expected to drive the robot welding cell market in the MEA and SAM during the forecast period. Due to the containment measures imposed by various governments, since 2021, the region has shown a positive trend toward introducing automated systems, including robot welding cells.



Key companies in the robotic welding cell market are ABB Ltd; Acieta LLC; CARL CLOOS SCHWEISSTECHNIK GMBH; KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD; KUKA AG; Phoenix Industrial Solutions; The Lincoln Electric Company; WEC Group Ltd.; Yaskawa America, Inc.; and ZEMAN Bauelemente GmbH. The report also comprises secondary research on other companies holding a significant robotic welding cell market share.



The overall size of the robotic welding cell market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information about the robotic welding cell market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the robotic welding cell market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the robotic welding cell market.



This process includes industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the robotic welding cell market.

