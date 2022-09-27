DX3 USA to Host Inaugural Retail, Marketing and Tech Summit in a Virtual Format Next Week

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- DX3 is Canada’s largest conference and trade show dedicated to retail, marketing and technology. After 11 highly successive years of events in Canada, DX3 and Web3Toronto are hosting the very first DX3 USA Retail, Marketing & Technology Summit in a virtual format on October 3-4, 2022. The one-of-a-kind event will focus on the relationship between marketing and technology to drive the success of retail businesses.



The retail sector is undergoing a once-in-a-century transformation driven by the rising demand for tailored consumer experiences. As North America’s leading retail, marketing and tech event, DX3 offers a unique opportunity to attendees in the United States of America and beyond to unlock additional learning avenues, explore innovative strategies and discover the latest tools at the intersection of these three key areas.

Post the pandemic, and following the seismic shift in consumer expectations, the evolution of the global retail sector has altered in a most unanticipated manner, resulting in fresh challenges and opportunities. No longer is retail strategy purely a function of the old adage, ‘location, location, location’, but it is instead tightly enmeshed with modern technological innovation. As a result, every aspect of the consumer chain, such as production, warehousing, distribution, payments, customer service and merchandising, is poised to be reinvented to drive growth, efficiency and transformation in the twenty-first century.

The two-day event will focus on several key themes, including future trends in retail, the most promising sub-sectors, the changing role of marketing in building customer loyalty and consumer engagement, cultivating and optimizing a brand image, emerging technologies, the latest analytical methodologies and tools, and logistical challenges.

The DX3 Retail Summit will focus on strategies deployed by top-tier retailers to succeed in today’s rapidly changing environment and how they have adapted their approach to maximize reach and profitability. Attendees can engage with key speakers in various formats, including keynotes, fireside chats, panel discussions and innovation showcases.

The insights-packed agenda will include a keynote by Paul Misener, VP, Global Innovation Policy and Communications at Amazon; ‘Inside INDOCHINO’s Omnichannel Growth Roadmap’ presented by Drew Green, CEO, President and Director at INDOCHINO; and ‘Retail Global Growth Insights’ delivered by Jose Nino, VP, Global e-Commerce and Digital Strategy, U.S. Polo Assn among others. Panel Discussions will delve deeply into a variety of themes such as ‘The ‘Phygital’ World: Reinventing The In-Store Experience,’ ‘Executive Excellence: Lessons from CEOs,’ ‘Retail and the Metaverse,’ and ‘Optimizing Growth in an Omnichannel Era.’

Sessions by senior leadership at DX3’s elite partners at the DX3 Marketing and Innovation Summit will share their perspectives on the processes utilized by top marketers to cut through the noise and identify meaningful trends with a view to building highly successful brands and generating real impact through carefully designed campaigns.

Among a roster of distinguished speakers and seasoned professionals, marquee names will include Robin Kovtiz, CEO, Baskitz; Mark Spencer, SVP, Commercial Operations, Jane; and Phillip Haid, Founder and CEO, Public Inc.

Hosted panels will discuss wide-ranging issues, including ‘Next-Gen Influencer Strategy’; ‘The Evolving Role of CMO’; ‘Focusing on Customer Retention and Loyalty’; ‘Agency 3.0’; Fearless Female Entrepreneurs’; ‘Digital Marketing Trends: Experts Insights’; and ‘Experiential Marketing 101.’

Exciting technology companies will also pitch their latest solutions and share insights on future trends during dedicated Innovation Showcase sessions across both summits. DX3 alumni brands, including start-ups such as Shopify, have gone on to great success. As a platform for growth and new business generation, DX3 has catered to companies of all sizes, from fresh entrants to established players, and specializes in mid-sized retail businesses that earn $50 million - $500 million in revenue.

The summit offers a unique opportunity to build a deeper understanding of the sectors, explore potential synergies, and discover the latest methodologies and futuristic technologies while cultivating a professional network of decision makers which is second to none.

At DX3, 68% of registered attendees are above director level, representing the crème de la crème of decision-makers in these sectors.

Past attendees have included senior officials from Adidas, Allstate, ALDO Group, Accenture, NFL, Best Buy, SONY, Chatime, Clorox, P&G and Coca Cola.

DX3 offers a two-day, entirely virtual and thought-provoking event that will show attendees to survive and thrive in retail, marketing and tech in an increasingly competitive environment. Attendees will be able to listen to the invaluable knowledge of seasoned professionals and learn strategies that can be implemented rapidly in their organizations, along with tips to rethink their business models and offerings.

To join in for this must-attend event, interested parties can register at https://www.dx3usa.com. Hurry and purchase your conference pass to enjoy full access to the virtual conference!

Event Contact:

Hifazat Ahmad

DX3 Canada

(416) 597 – 5751

faz@iotevents.ca



Corporate Communications:

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com