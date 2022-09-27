Marina Miller Joins Benevis as Vice President of Talent Acquisition

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis, a leading dental support organization (DSO) for practices focused on family dental care and orthodontics, is pleased to announce that Marina Miller has joined as Vice President of Talent Acquisition. Miller, a seasoned provider recruiting professional with extensive experience in the dental space, will lead the Provider Recruitment team and develop strategies to attract and on-board the right talent. Miller has a long record of helping organizations establish employment brands, recruiting processes, and talent assessment strategies.

"We welcome Marina to the Benevis team," said Bryan Carey, Chief Executive Officer of Benevis. "Our organization is built around engaged providers with a commitment to high-quality care. Having the right talent is a leading determinant of success in today’s environment, and Marina brings the right experience and skills to lead the vital recruiting function.”

“I’m delighted to be at Benevis,” said Miller. “This organization has a proud legacy of serving children and families in communities with limited access to high quality care. I’m proud to be part of the team advancing that noble mission by recruiting providers who want to build successful careers while making a positive difference in the lives of children and in the communities we serve.”

Almost 50% of children with Medicaid coverage have not been to a dentist in the past 12 months, according to the American Health Policy Institute. Benevis is actively recruiting highly qualified dentists with a mission-driven attitude to serve this unmet need.

Miller brings more than 20 years of Talent Acquisition and HR experience to her new role. She joins the Benevis team from Dental Dreams where, in her role as Sr. Director Doctor Recruitment and Relations, she successfully developed and implemented unique provider recruitment strategies. She also brings a strong sales and retail experience skillset from various prior roles at Colorscience and the Jones Group.



About Benevis

Benevis is a comprehensive dental practice support service company focused on expanding access to dentistry by providing the highest quality practice support services to over 120 locally branded dental offices focused on kids-first, family dental care and orthodontics. Benevis works to improve lives by advocating for programs and legislation that ensures all families have access to the healthcare they need and deserve. Benevis’ support allows dentists to focus on providing high-quality care to their patients. For more information visit benevis.com.

