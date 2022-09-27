The global surgical robots market is projected to reach US$ 17,647.82 million by 2028 from US$ 6,839.07 million in 2021

New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Robots Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Components, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321075/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of surgical procedures and installations is hampering the market.



Surgical robots are utilized for minimally invasive surgery and enable precise manipulation of surgical instruments beyond human ability in a small operation space.It is a broad concept that encompasses many common procedures, such as urological procedures, orthopedic procedures, laparoscopic cholecystectomy (gall bladder excision), bariatric surgery, gynecological procedures, and others.



According to the data published by the Obesity and Metabolic Surgery Society of India in 2020, the number of bariatric surgeries increased by ~86.7% in India during 2014–2018. Further, as per the study published by the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, ~252,000 weight loss surgeries were performed in the US in 2019.



The growing number of surgical procedures creates a need for Robotic surgery instruments. For instance, according to the 2021 National Health Statistics Reports from the Centers for Disease Control, obesity has reached 41.9% among adults and 19.7% among children and adolescents aged 2-19 years. Moreover, it has been stated that severe obesity, corresponding to a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher, is present in 9.2% of adults in the US. Therefore, the relationship between obesity and the development of various well-known comorbidities, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, liver disease, chronic kidney disease, osteoarthritis, and cancer, makes obesity one of the top preventable causes of mortality. Moreover, intense lifestyle modification and pharmacotherapy usually fail to achieve long-term sustained weight loss and remission of obesity-related comorbidities (10% weight loss at one year and 5.3% at 8 years). However, CDC states that bariatric surgery has been demonstrated to be effective at achieving long-term weight–loss up to 77% of excess weight loss (~77% of excess weight at one year and over ~50% at 10-20 years), remission of obesity-related comorbidities, and reducing the incidence of major cardiovascular conditions.



Surgical robots have been designed to exceed the limitations of conventional laparoscopy.The laparoscopic procedure involves a two-dimensional view displayed on a monitor, whereas Robotic surgery offers a close three-dimensional vision portrayed in the commodity of a console, which gives the surgeon a feeling of operating from inside the cavity.



For instance, Robotic systems, such as Da Vinci Xi, manufactured by Intuitive Surgical, provide an active camera, multi-quadrant access, improved precision of motion, filtered tremor, and instruments with endo wrist movements and seven degrees of freedom, powerfully enhancing the dexterity of the surgeon.Therefore, the utilization of Robotic platforms for primary and bariatric surgery is expected to rise over the forecast period.



Moreover, the rise in the prevalence of chronic conditions and the rising number of surgical procedures generate the demand for surgical Robots.



A few of the recent developments related to the global surgical robots market are mentioned below:



• In July 2022, Siemens Healthineers added CorPath GRX, the FDA-cleared and CE-marked Robotic system, to its coronary and peripheral interventions portfolio in India. Such recent developments will contribute to the Indian healthcare sector significantly. Cutting-edge technology has opened up new realms of business with advanced therapeutics by tapping adjacent growth markets with great potential for the coming years.



• In June 2022, Stryker announced that its Q guidance system received 510(k) approval from the US FDA. When used with Spine Guidance software, the system is an advanced intraoperative planning and guiding system designed to enable open or percutaneous computerized surgery. Spine Guidance software is the first spine navigation software to be approved by the US FDA for use in pediatric patients who are 13 years of age and older.



• In April 2022, In India, SS Innovations announced its SSI multi-arm revolutionary telerobotic assistance surgical system for US$ 0.54 million to US$ 0.68 million (INR 40–50 million).



• In February 2022, Smith + Nephew Launches Next Generation Robotic System in Japan; the CORI surgical system is designed to enhance the surgical experience for high precision and best results in knee arthroplasty.



The cost of overall healthcare is surging significantly in North America. The US health system incurred a direct cost of US$ 5.3 billion in 2020. The healthcare system contributed US$ 60 billion in addition to the overall annual costs of the US in 2020. Over 40% of the population in North America canceled their appointments in 2020, and 13% of them reported that they needed care but not scheduled or received care. The COVID-19 pandemic altered economic conditions and social behaviors in North American countries. Containment measures enacted by governments to mitigate the spread of disease changed the US healthcare service delivery pattern. According to the Department of Emergency Medicine, in many cities across the country, emergency department (ED) visits decreased by ~40% in 2020. Moreover, outpatient appointments and elective treatments were postponed or replaced by telemedicine practices.



Based on Components, the global surgical robots market is segmented into instruments & accessories, robotic systems, and services. In 2021, the instruments and accessories segment accounted for a greater market share.



Based on application, the global surgical robots market has been categorized into urological surgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecological surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, neurosurgery, and others.The urological surgery segment is likely to dominate the global surgical robots market in 2021.



The segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of prostatectomy and partial nephrectomy in the adult population.



Based on end user, the global surgical robots market has been categorized into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.The hospitals segment held the largest share of the global surgical robots market in 2021.



The segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising number of robotic-assisted procedures in hospitals.



The World Health Organization (WHO), National Healthcare Service (NHS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Canadian Partnership Against Cancer (CPAC), United States Cancer Statistics (USCS), Globocan Statistics 2020, World Bank Data, North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), and Australian Institute of Health and Welfare are among the major secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global surgical robots market.

