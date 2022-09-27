Demand for Global Chitosan Market Size to Hit $26272.32 Mn by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 24.10% | Chitosan Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Chitosan Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Source (Shrimp, Squid, Crab, Krill, and Others), By Application (Water treatment, Biomedical & Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Food and Beverage, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Chitosan Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 7,192.30 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 26,272.32 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 24.10% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

Chitosan Market Overview:

Chitosan is a natural polysaccharide that exhibits biodegradability, non-toxicity, biocompatibility, hemostatic & adhesion, and penetration-enhancing properties. It also has antibacterial properties. Chitosan is a polysaccharide containing N-acetyl-D-glucosamine and D-glucosamine linkages. It can make by treating shrimp with an alkaline substance such as sodium hydroxide. Chitosan is a by-product of fishing. Chitosan is a long-chain polymer found in aquatic animals such as shrimp, crab, shrimp, and lobster. Growing water treatment activities in the Asia-Pacific region and rising R&D investments for using chitosan in biomedical applications present lucrative opportunities for global chitosan market trends. The serious problem of heavy metal ion pollution from industrial wastewater and discharge into freshwater sources seriously threatens human health and the environment.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/chitosan-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 219+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

Global Chitosan Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Wastewater treatment application to drive the demand for chitosan

Market players operating in the global chitosan market are focused on strengthening partnerships and collaborations with fish producers to generate revenue streams. Other factors driving the market growth include expanding product applications in biomedical, cosmetic, food & beverage industries, increasing water treatment activities worldwide, and strong advancements in the healthcare/medical industry in developed countries. Systems composed of chitosan utilize the properties of chitosan to achieve superior therapeutic effects. For example, the adhesive properties of chitosan can be used for non-invasive mucosal vaccine vectors. Therefore, systems composed of chitosan have great potential for the treatment of infectious diseases. The increasing use of chitosan in numerous end-use industries also drives the chitosan market.

Restraints

High cost of products and strict regulations hamper the market growth

Moreover, increasing demand for organic ingredients in cosmetics will increase the market share of chitosan during the forecast period.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/chitosan-market



Chitosan Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As a result of lockdowns, travel bans, and business closures, COVID-19 is having an effect on the economies of a number of different countries and varied industries. A variety of manufacturing factories closing down has also had an effect on global supply chains, which has had a negative influence on the manufacture of goods, delivery schedules, and sales in worldwide marketplaces. The world economy is coming under further strain as a result of the pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus, which is also having a significant impact on the food and beverage business. It caused much more disruption to the transportation infrastructure and stopped the flow of raw materials altogether. Broken value chains are having a big effect on the amount of raw materials that are available.

Chitosan Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global chitosan market has been segmented into sources, applications, and region.

Based on the source, the market is classified into shrimp, squid, crab, krill, and others. In 2021, the shrimp category dominated the global market. Based on application, the market is classified into water treatment, biomedical & pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food & beverage, and others. In 2021, the water treatment category dominated the global chitosan market. The increasing usage of chitosan products in water treatment processes supported the growth of the water treatment segment in the global market.

The global Chitosan market is segmented as follows:

By Source

Shrimp

Squid

Crab

Krill

Others

BY Application

Water treatment

Biomedical & Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Food and Beverage

Others

Browse the full “Chitosan Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Source (Shrimp, Squid, Crab, Krill, and Others), By Application (Water treatment, Biomedical & Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Food and Beverage, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/chitosan-market



Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Chitosan market include -

Advanced Biopolymers AS

Agrotech International Inc

Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

GTC Bio Corporation

Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH

Kitozyme SA

Novamatrix

Panvo Organics Pvt Ltd

Primex EHF

Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Chitosanmarket is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 24.10% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Chitosan market size was valued at around US$ 7,192.30 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 26,272.32 Million by 2028.

Key players in the chitosan market are developing innovative technologies or products for specific applications such as film packaging, skin tissue engineering, and pharmaceuticals, which are the major factors driving the market's growth.

By source, the shrimp category dominated the market in 2021.

By application, the water treatment category dominated the market in 2021.

North America dominated the global chitosan market in 2021.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Chitosan industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Chitosan Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Chitosan Industry?

What segments does the Chitosan Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Chitosan Market sample report and company profiles?

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/chitosan-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The global chitosan market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. North America is anticipated to have a dominating position in the worldwide market for chitosan during the forecast period. Growing awareness of water treatment in the United States, growing demand for cosmetics, and the presence of key players are the factors influencing regional market growth. In addition, increasing medical expenses and the presence of well-established medical infrastructure are driving the growth of the overall regional market significantly. Manufacturers invest heavily in research and development activities to develop pure quality chitosan. Increasing demand for naturally derived water treatment chemicals is expected to be a key factor driving the growth of the chitosan market.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

March 2021: In Brazil, the University of Brasilia collaborates with the Brazilian University of Campinas, Centro de PesquisaemBiotecnologiaLtda, Hospital Regional da Asa Norte (HRAN), Hospital da RegiãoLeste (HRL) ) and Hospital Universitário de Brasília. (HUB/UnB) VESTA clinical study was conducted to evaluate the efficacy of a new ventilator using chitosan nanoparticles to reduce the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection in healthcare workers.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 7,192.30 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 26,272.32 Million CAGR Growth Rate 24.10% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Advanced Biopolymers AS, Agrotech International Inc, Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, GTC Bio Corporation, Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH, Kitozyme SA, Novamatrix, Panvo Organics Pvt Ltd, Primex EHF, Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co Ltd., and Others Key Segment By Source, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/chitosan-market



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Source, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

High-performance Film Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/high-performance-film-market



Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/nitrogenous-fertilizer-market



Waterborne Coatings Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/waterborne-coatings-market



Polycarbonate Resins Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/polycarbonate-resins-market



Construction Sealants Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/construction-sealants-market



Magnetite Nanoparticles Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/magnetite-nanoparticles-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

