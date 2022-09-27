FEEA Announces New Executive Director

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a national search, the Federal Employee Education & Assistance Fund (FEEA) has appointed Cynthia Robinson as its new executive director. Robinson joined FEEA on Sept. 12, 2022, bringing more than 20 years of organizational, program, and communications leadership experience in the nonprofit field.

Most recently, for 3.5 years, she was president of the Robertson Foundation for Government, where she directed operations and business administration, strategic planning, grantmaking, communications, and stakeholder relations, focusing on public service leadership development and enhancing the federal workforce. Previously, for 13 years, Robinson was director of the Science & Technology Policy Fellowships at the American Association for the Advancement of Science, placing scientists and engineers in government to support evidence-informed policymaking across the executive, judicial, and legislative branches. There she oversaw federal contracting, budgeting and fiscal administration, program management, professional development training, marketing, and partnerships.

"Ms. Robinson's broad range of expertise and success evolving and building organizational and program capacity, managing fellowships and scholarships, and partnering with federal agencies will benefit FEEA to expand our support for civil servants," said Robert Tobias, president of FEEA. "As she takes the helm, we set a course to increase opportunities for the federal employee community that we serve."

"I am excited to continue my focus on support for public service and enriching the federal workforce," Robinson said. "It's an honor to lead an organization safeguarding the well-being of America's dedicated civil servants and their families, and assisting their educational advancement."

Robinson also has volunteer leadership experience as a board member and advisor to numerous organizations, including the Robert & Patricia Switzer Foundation, the Sea Education Association, and the Canadian Science Policy Fellowships. She holds a master's degree in urban and environmental policy from Tufts University, and a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University.

FEEA is the only nonprofit organization devoted solely to providing federal employees and postal public servants with educational scholarships, disaster relief, and financial assistance in times of hardship. FEEA Child Care Services, Inc. (FCCS) is a small business subsidiary of FEEA that partners with federal agencies to administer Congressionally authorized childcare subsidy programs for civil servants. Robinson also now serves as the senior executive for FCCS.

