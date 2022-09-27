Bloom Communications Becomes Texas’s First and Only PR/Marketing Agency to Earn B Corp Status

Austin, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Communications, a mission-driven, full-service communications agency headquartered in Austin, Texas, with additional locations in Portland, Oregon, and Asheville, North Carolina, announced today it has earned B Corp status, meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. Bloom is the first and only public relations and marketing agency in Texas to achieve this certification.

The first B Corp was certified in 2007, and according to B Lab, there are currently more than 4,000 Certified B Corporations in more than 70 countries worldwide, and across 150 industries. Of these, just over 1,400 are United States-based companies including Patagonia, Cotopaxi, TOMS, Warby Parker, Athleta, Ben & Jerry’s, and Seventh Generation. Additionally, there are approximately 32.5 million businesses in the United States, of which 25 million (76.2 percent) are “nonemployer” businesses, meaning they have no employees. So, of the approximately 7.5 million businesses that - like Bloom - support employees, only 0.019 percent are certified B Corps.

Unlike other certifications for businesses, B Lab is unique in its ability to measure a company’s entire social and environmental impact. To become B Corp certified, Bloom underwent an extensive and thorough application process that began in 2019, demonstrating the business is part of a solution to global problems like wealth inequality, climate change, social issues, and corporate transparency. To be considered for review for certification by a B Lab analyst, a company must earn a score of 80 or more through B Lab’s impact assessment process. Following B Lab’s thorough analyst review and verification protocol, Bloom earned a score of 90.6. In addition, the agency converted to a Public Benefit Corporation in January 2022, timed alongside its 10th anniversary. Unlike traditional corporations whose primary interest is maximizing shareholder value, Public Benefit Corporations balance stakeholders’ interests, the interests of those who are involved and affected by the corporation (such as employees and customers), as well as the advancement of their intended public benefit goal.

“Earning this certification and becoming part of the B Corp movement is not only one of my proudest moments since founding Bloom in 2012 but perhaps one of the most important in my lifetime,” said Brianna McKinney, Bloom Founder and CEO. “B Corps demonstrate there is more than one way to lead and run a successful business. We are leading economic systems change, shifting the culture of capitalism, and furthering a shared mission to transform the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. The certification process is rigorous, as it should be, and while we earned more than 10 points above the certification requirement, we are excited to continue to track our progress, learn how we can continue improving, and share best practices with others,” said McKinney.

Mission-driven companies, those that are socially responsible, and those with active CSR (corporate social responsibility) strategies, generally hold the belief that companies should balance social and environmental concerns with financial interest. B Corps, however, are pushed to not only think of the current needs of their business, their people, and the environment but to also think about the needs of their community and world. B Corps work toward a better future and more sustainable economy by using their purpose to power meaningful change both locally and globally.

With a client portfolio of nonprofit, healthcare, government, and community-minded for-profit organizations, Bloom is dedicated to client success as well as helping foster healthier and more sustainable communities. As just one example of its impact, Bloom invested $223,000 in monetary donations and pro bono time in 2021 alone, focusing on communities in which its clients and employees live and work.

ABOUT BLOOM COMMUNICATIONS

Bloom Communications helps mission-driven organizations grow and thrive. Through an integrated, research-based approach, we provide expert marketing, public relations, and creative services with the personal touch of a boutique agency. As trusted advisors to your team, we are dedicated to your success and to helping foster healthier and more sustainable communities. For more information, visit bloomcommunications.com.

###