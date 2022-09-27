The global Surgical Case Carts Market was estimated to be USD 326.28 million in 2021

New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Case Carts Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321507/?utm_source=GNW

Many companies have already received approval for their vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and still focusing their research and development on the development of therapeutics against COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a significant decrease in surgical procedures around the world and numerous advisories from the respective government regarding surgical procedures, which affected the studied market. For instance, according to the study titled ‘Institutional Surgical Response and Associated Volume Trends Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic and Postvaccination Recovery Period’ published in August 2022, the quaternary care facility successfully dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic’s pressures by significantly reducing the number of surgical procedures performed during the peak of the pandemic. However, despite uneven recovery rates across subspecialties and case classes, total surgical procedure volumes did not fully return to pre-COVID-19 levels until well into 2021. This has led to the decrease in the adoption of surgical case carts due to the reduced number of surgeries during the pandemic. Thus, the pandemic imposed an adverse impact on the surgical case carts market.



The increasing number of surgeries and rising healthcare expenditure are the major drivers for the market. The increasing prevalence and burden of chronic diseases around the world are driving the demand for effective and advanced treatment services that involve surgical procedures and due to this factor, the number of surgical procedures performed around the world is increasing and further expected to increase in near future which is anticipated to have a significant impact on the growth of the surgical case carts market during the forecast period of the study. For instance, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development updated in August 2022, the number of surgeries performed in some of the European countries such as Portugal, Denmark, Ireland, and Norway in 2021 include 94.9 thousands, 49.3 thousands, 32.9 thousands, 21.5 thousands. Furthermore, the volume of knee and hip replacement surgeries has increased in recent years which has increased the demand for surgical case carts during surgical procedures. Moreover, according to the research study published in June 2021, titled “German Heart Surgery Report 2020: The Annual Updated Registry of the German Society for Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery”, a total of 92,809 operations were classified as heart surgery procedures, of which 29,444 were isolated coronary artery bypass grafting procedures, 35,469 were isolated heart valve procedures, and the number of isolated heart transplantation increased by 2% to 340. Therefore, such a huge number of surgeries will lead to increased adoption of surgical case carts during the surgeries, thereby driving market growth over the forecast period.



However, the lack of infrastructure in developing countries is likely to hinder the market growth over the foreacast period.



Key Market Trends

Close Case Carts is Expected to Witness Growth Over the Forecast Period



The close-case carts are those carts that have inbuilt doors for better handling and security. The close case carts are usually used for the transport of the contaminated or used contents from the surgical setting for sterilization or to dispose of them. However, they are also used widely for securely storing the various contents used during surgical procedures. The close case cart system provides an additional layer of security to the contents stored in the cart and also, it reduces the chances of reuse of used or non-sterilized instruments or devices as the doors can be locked too.



The increasing number of cases of infectious diseases along with other surgical procedures are expected to fuel demand for the close surgical case cart over the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery report published in January 2022, the volume of top 5 surgical procedures performed worldwide in aesthetics in 2020 include Breast Augmentation (1,624,281), Liposuction (1,525,197), Eyelid Surgery (1,225,540), Rhinoplasty (852,554), and Abdominoplasty (765,248). Such a high volume of surgical procedures in the aesthetics is anticipated to rising in the adoption of close case carts, driving the segment growth. Therefore, due to the above mentioned factors considerable segment growth is anticipated over the forecast period.



North America Is Expected to Dominate the Surgical Case Carts Market Over the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the overall surgical case carts market, over the forecast period. The growth is due to factors such as the increasing number of surgeries due to various chronic conditions and growing expenditure for developing new and innovative products in healthcare expenditure. For instance, the data updated by Canadian Institute for Health Information in November 2021 shows that the Canadian public sector invested USD 226,246.5 million while the private sector investments were USD 75,208.3 million in 2020. This healthcare expenditure increased to USD 230,005 million and USD 78,038.3 million by sector, respectively, in 2021. Thus, this increasing healthcare expenditure in the country is predicted to impact the development and restructuring of the healthcare settings in the country. This is again anticipated to create demand for surgical case carts in this region.



Key product launches, a high concentration of market players or manufacturer’s presence, and acquisition & partnerships among major players, and an increasing number of surgeries in the United States are some of the factors driving the growth of the surgical case carts market in the country. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data updated in July 2022 shows that coronary heart disease is the most common type of heart disease, and approximately 20.1 million adults of age 20 and older have the disease in the United States. Additionally, per the CDC data, every 40 seconds, someone suffers from a heart attack, and nearly 805,000 people in the United States have a heart attack every year. Thus, the high burden of cardiovascular diseases is expected to create demand for heart surgeries, further demanding the availability of surgical case carts in healthcare settings. Therefore, owing to the aforesaid factors the growth of the studied market is anticipated in the North America Region.



Competitive Landscape

The global surgical case carts market is competitive and consists of a number of major players. The competitive landscape includes an analysis of a few international as well as local companies which hold the market shares and are well known including Bailida Medical, Capsa Healthcare, Lakeside Manufacturing, Inc., MAC Medical, Inc., and Pedigo Products, among others.



