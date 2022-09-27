WeDream Augmented Reality App Now Available For iPhone and Android

DENVER, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeDream , the world’s first smartphone-based augmented reality social metaverse platform, announced today that the WeDream App is now available for download, bringing the metaverse to millions of consumers and an entirely new way to connect with friends, creators and colleagues for entertainment, business and commerce. The app is available on both the App Store for iOS devices and Google Play for Android devices, and the launch comes in anticipation of WeDream’s three-day immersive event, Dream Festival , scheduled for Sept. 29 – Oct. 1. Inaugural users of the app must use the invitation code 092922 when creating their WeDream account to gain early access to the app.



“The future of the metaverse begins today as literally millions of consumers gain easy access to an augmented reality experience that has been limited to tech insiders and early adopters thus far,” said Peter Calfee, President of WeDream. “With the launch of the WeDream App, the metaverse is no longer an out-of-reach mystery to the average consumer but a tangible option for exploration, discovery and connection. Bringing those people in and essentially democratizing access to the metaverse is one of our primary goals.”

WeDream’s mission is to merge the physical and virtual worlds in order to enable more people to create and engage with each other in augmented reality. The WeDream App powers this new social media experience, providing access to the metaverse through the convenient and familiar interface of a smartphone. When engaging in “Dreams,” including social hangouts, games, business collaboration, immersive performances and beyond, WeDream empowers those using the app (or “Dreamers”) with a set of innovative tools and infrastructure to utilize augmented reality however they see fit. The inaugural version of the WeDream App includes the following features:

Dream Creator Tools: Allows anyone on the platform to create a Dream and build an environment to host friends and/or their community utilizing unique elements in augmented reality. These environmental objects include; lighting, trees, rocks, crystals, game components, basketball hoop, shooting targets, interactive objects (balloons that can be “popped,” breakable crystal).

Audio Broadcasting: Up to 15 people in a Dream can utilize a "sound of god" effect enabling those people to be the core voices heard within the Dream. The host can select those broadcasting with them on the Dream Stage and a blast notification will identify the speakers. The avatars of speakers will be equipped with a microphone to identify them as broadcasters in the Dream.

Audio Streaming: Live sets and prerecorded audio can be streamed into a Dream using a backend portal that allows the uploader to select a specific Dream to input an MP3 or stream live sets.

Image Containers: The ability to upload any image into augmented reality which can be used to display branding, messaging, NFTs, or other art.

3D Text: WeDream features a singular font, 3D-customizable text that can be adjusted in size allowing creators to amplify their brand and message in augmented reality.

Couch Mode: A setting in which a person can experience a Dream via virtual reality.

Dreamers on the platform first begin by customizing their avatar, then they can create a new “Dream” or enter an existing one within the platform. This is similar to “worlds” or “servers” commonly known in many online games today. Once they enter a Dream, they are linked to other Dreamers in the same virtual space, where they can connect and interact with people across town and around the globe in free, ticketed or subscription-based experiences. Artists and creators in WeDream can customize their surroundings to create unique spaces, and develop new objects and interactions that they can then sell to other Dreamers. Creations on the WeDream app are developed as NFTs, providing a chain of custody, giving creators a verified marketplace to be compensated for their creations.

“We believe the WeDream marketplace of digital goods and services will be a huge attraction for so many creatives. It really puts the power of this new, limitless economy into the hands of the masses,” Calfee said. “WeDream provides the infrastructure. Creators can make and sell unique gadgets, environments and interactions in the form of NFTs. It is going to be an amazing experience to start sharing all of WeDream’s capabilities with folks during the upcoming Dream Festival.”

Scheduled for Sept. 29 – Oct. 1, WeDream’s Dream Festival will be a collection of thousands of people gathering for three days in augmented reality to experience immersive live music performances, attend groundbreaking panels, view interactive art galleries, and play augmented reality games, while meshing with a global community. Featured performers during the Dream Festival will include:

BoomBox feat. BackBeat Brass – Electronic rock duo BoomBox, consisting of brothers Zion Rock Godchaux and Kinsman MacKay bring heavy organic grooves and soulful beats that penetrate through the dancefloor, and onto all facets of the human experience. BoomBox shows are characterized by a mixture of drum machines and live-mixed computer beats laid down by MacKay, which create the foundation for Godchaux’s electric guitar riffs and soulful vocals.

ETHNO with Jeff Franca of Thievery Corp. – ETHNO is the electronic music project of multi-disciplinary producer Jeff Franca, who is best known as the drummer for world electronica orchestra Thievery Corporation. With ETHNO, Franca incorporates a breadth of inspiration from around the globe, from Africa to Asia, South America and the Caribbean. These influences are textured with a kaleidoscopic amalgamation of synthesis, spatial recordings and throttling bass.

In addition, the festival will include coordinated events with WeDream partners, including Party Animals, The Whitelist, TRAITWorks, Born To Be Me, Metanoise, FutureShape360, Trippin’ Apes Tribe, Nexus Voyager, The Stoics and more. In celebration of the app launch, exclusive in-app accessories will be released each day of Dream Festival to help enhance the experience and generate excitement. Tickets for the Dream Festival are available here . The WeDream app is currently available at the App Store for iOS devices and Google Play for Android devices; use the invitation code 092922 when creating a WeDream account to gain early access to the app.

The global metaverse market is expected to reach nearly $1 trillion dollars by 2030, according to a report from Prophecy Market Insights. In addition, industry prognosticators predict that by that same year, a large percentage of people will be in the metaverse in some way, either for work, play or a combination of both.

About WeDream

WeDream is a smartphone-based augmented reality social metaverse platform that is changing the way artists, creators, gamers and consumers engage with each other through social experiences. With the tap of a screen, users can join virtual rooms, or “Dreams,” where they can experience live content and events, interact with friends, and express themselves through virtual avatars. The WeDream platform was designed to bridge the gap between the real world and the virtual world while providing a place for creators to build and monetize their creations through unique experiences or NFTs. To learn more about WeDream and the future of social connections please visit wedream.world . Continue the conversation on Twitter .