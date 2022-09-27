American National Joins Plug and Play Agtech Program, Expands Commitment to Agriculture Innovation

GALVESTON, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National today announced plans to join Plug and Play’s Agtech program in Fargo, North Dakota. Currently an anchor partner in the innovation platform’s Insurtech program in Silicon Valley, the company is expanding the relationship to drive stronger innovation efforts in one of its core insurance markets.



“We’re excited to join Plug and Play’s Agtech vertical,” said Matt Ostiguy, Senior Vice President, P&C Chief Operating Officer, American National. “I’m confident our participation will put us in a position to better serve the long-term, changing needs of our clients and bring a unique perspective and level of support to the startups who are working hard to positively impact the agricultural community.”

Plug and Play’s Agtech program was launched in 2020 with four founding partners. The program aims to facilitate opportunities for pilots, proof of concepts and new relationships between the selected batch startups and Plug and Play's global ecosystem. Focus areas of the program include soil sensing and analysis, field monitoring, precision farming, automation, sustainability, and supply chain.

“Seeing such a strong partner from one industry willing to enter a whole new sector is a prime example of how innovative things can get at Plug and Play. We look forward to breaking new ground in agricultural technology with American National,” said Michael Olmstead, CRO of Plug and Play.

American National is the first insurance carrier to join the Agtech program.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 40+ locations across five continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/ .

About American National

American National Insurance Company, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Galveston, Texas, and other American National subsidiaries offer a broad portfolio of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products. The American National companies operate in all 50 states. In addition to American National Insurance Company, major subsidiaries include American National Life Insurance Company of Texas, American National Life Insurance Company of New York, American National Property and Casualty Company, Garden State Life Insurance Company, Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company, Farm Family Casualty Insurance Company and United Farm Family Insurance Company.

For more information, including company news and investor relations information, visit the Company’s website at www.AmericanNational.com.