Boyden Welcomes Repeal of IR35 Reform as a Boost to Businesses Needing Interim Expertise

London, UK, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, applauds the repeal of IR35 reforms in the UK government’s ‘mini budget’.

“This is a significant announcement for our industry and for businesses across the UK,” comments Lisa Farmer, Managing Partner and Leader of Boyden’s UK Interim Management business. “It will encourage more senior executives to become interim management specialists, removing a perceived barrier to entry. Their capabilities and experience are exactly what is needed at this time of change for so many organisations.”

Interim management specialists are an important and effective talent pool for businesses that need event-driven senior expertise, such as IPO preparation and other exit strategies, sudden loss of leadership, crisis or turnaround management, and digital transformation. For many businesses struggling in a recession or low growth environment, off-headcount senior resources are a critical element in sustaining the business.

“This decision is a step change in recognising the needs of business across industry, private equity, healthcare, technology and other sectors where short-term, interim executives are an essential demographic in managing human capital,” adds Claire Lauder, Partner, Interim Management, Boyden UK. “It sends a clear message that this government wants the UK to be a magnet for investment, growth and executive talent, and is hugely encouraging for the wider UK economy.”

Daniel Harrison, Boyden’s interim specialist for technology states, “It’s encouraging to see the government reigniting the UK gig economy in this way. Technology as a sector is typically project focused and reforms to IR35 had thrown a blanket over much needed agility.”

This decision will be well received in the public sector, where organisations have been managing the complexity of IR35 reforms since 2017.

Josh Blackman, Partner, Interim, Healthcare & Life Sciences, comments, “The positive impact of available senior interim talent to the public sector will have untold effects and will reverse the mass exodus of highly skilled professionals who left the sector in 2017. It will also allow more remote businesses access to the same level of talent as business in highly populated, urban areas.”

Boyden’s 2022 research, Strengthening the human-centric core of Industry 5.0: How can organisations thrive in a complex world of risk? confirms the extent to which businesses increasingly value interim resources: in Europe, 36 percent of senior respondents say they are ‘extremely likely’ or ‘likely’ to bring in interim executives through 2023, compared with 22 percent in 2021.

