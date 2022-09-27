Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey Statement on Passing of Former Governor Jim Florio

Millburn, NJ, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MILLBURN, NJ – The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is saddened by the death of Former Governor Jim Florio and extend our sincerest condolences to the Florio family.

“Governor Florio played a crucial role in helping companies in New Jersey establish drug-free workplace policies that provide supervisory training, drug testing procedures and, when necessary, ensuring that employers and employees know what to do and where to go for treatment of substance use disorders,” said Angelo Valente, Executive Director of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey.

“Governor Florio had foresight and vision in establishing Drugs Don’t Work in NJ! to help New Jersey businesses be compassionate and competitive; and, for his understanding that the disease of addiction does not discriminate and can impact anyone,” said Valente.

