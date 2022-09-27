AEROMEXICO TO CONNECT MONTERREY AND LOS ANGELES

Mexico City, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Starting December 15, the Aeromexico-Delta alliance will resume this route between Mexico and the United States, with seven weekly flights.

The airlines will offer 48 routes connecting both countries, with more than 800,000 available seats per month.

Mexico City, September 27, 2022.- Aeromexico-Delta, the leading U.S.-Mexico transborder alliance, continues strengthening its network and will restart service between Monterrey and Los Angeles on December 15. Aeromexico will operate the route with an offer of almost 6,000 seats per month and seven weekly flights on the following itinerary:

Monterrey – Los Angeles

10:15 11:55 Daily

Los Angeles – Monterrey

13:10 18:20 Daily

By December, Aeromexico and Delta will operate a total of 48 routes between Mexico and the United States with a monthly offer of more than 800,000 seats. Recently, the alliance announced the restart of operations from Monterrey to Detroit to connect two cities with high business activity in the automotive industry.

Los Angeles is a memorable destination for both airlines, being one of Delta's main hubs and one of Aeromexico's first international destinations. In 1957, Mexico's global carrier began flying from Mexico's capital to the film industry's flagship city aboard the Britannia 302 aircraft, which also introduced comfort and luxury. The route operates with 28 weekly frequencies 65 years later.

As they have done since the inception of their Joint Cooperation Agreement, Aeromexico and Delta will continue to work to bring the two countries closer together, as well as to develop increasingly integrated products and services. Customers of the alliance currently enjoy seamless products such as check-in through SkyTeam's Digital Spine technology; free messaging onboard (on selected aircraft), consistent checked and carry-on luggage policies, and the industry's most stringent health and safety standards.

About Delta/ Aeromexico

Through their Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA), Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico launched the leading transborder airline alliance between the United States and Mexico. This agreement offers more connectivity and scheduling options that benefit customers from both airlines while deepening the relationship they have shared for 21 years as members of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Delta provides service in the United States through its connecting hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-JFK, Salt Lake City, and Seattle; and Aeromexico offers greater access to Mexico through its hub in Mexico City. The airlines are enhancing the customer experience through increased connectivity, by investing in boarding gates, VIP lounges, and frequent flyer benefits through SkyMiles and Club Premier accruals.

