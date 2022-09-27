Wound Care Centers Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 65,652 Million by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 6.2%, Owing to Increasing number of Medical Intervention Globally

NEWYORK, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wound Care Centers Market Size accounted for USD 38,671 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 65,652 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030.



Wound Care Centers Market Statistics

Global wound care centers market revenue was worth USD 38,671 million in 2021, with a 6.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

North America market dominates with more than 35% market share in 2021

According to NCBI, chronic wounds afflict around 6.5 million patients in the United States

Asia-Pacific region is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2030

Among type, the hospital segment has captured 60% of total market share in 2021





Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2605

Wound Care Centers Market Report Coverage:

Market Wound Care Centers Market Wound Care Centers Market Size 2021 USD 38,671 Million Wound Care Centers Market Forecast 2030 USD 65,652 Million Wound Care Centers Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 6.2% Wound Care Centers Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Wound Care Centers Market Base Year 2021 Wound Care Centers Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Procedure, And By Geography Wound Care Centers Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Hologic, Wound Care Specialists, Systagenix Wound Management Limited, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, RestorixHealth, Wound Care Advantage, Oxyheal, and Woundtech. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Wound Care Centers Market Dynamics

Wound care centers are medical clinics that treat wounds that have not been healing for an extended length of time. Among the major causes that prevent wounds from healing are surgical operations, diabetes foot ulcers, inadequate blood flow, and persistent bone infections.

A growing number of surgical interventions and an increase in the frequency of chronic diseases around the world are driving up the demand for wound care and wound healing solutions. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of diabetes as a result of unhealthy lifestyles is one of the primary reasons driving the wound care centers market growth. Wound care products, especially wound healing solutions, aid in the treatment of diabetic foot ulceration, which is common in diabetes patients. Wound care solutions including hydrocolloid dressings aid in the water holding capacity and enable faster wound healing both inside and externally. Furthermore, these products aid in the assimilation of necrotic tissues, which is beneficial in the event of surgical site infection. As a result, healthcare professionals choose to employ wound care products, which are expected to drive wound care centers market trend throughout the projected timeline.

Wound Care Centers Market Growth Factors

Increased prevalence of the chronic disease worldwide

A growing number of ambulatory settings in emerging economies

A rise in the number of accidents and fatal attacks

Growing adoption of healthcare minimal procedures globally

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/wound-care-centers-market

Wound Care Centers Market Segmentation

The global wound care centers market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on type, and procedure. By type, the market is separated into hospitals, and clinics. The hospital sector leads the market in terms of revenue share, and it is expected to continue to dominate during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030. The growing number of hospital admissions for wound management is driving segmented market expansion.

In terms of procedure, the market is further categorized into debridement, compression therapy, specialized dressings, negative pressure wound therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and infection control. According to the wound care centers market forecast, the debridement segment is expected to hold significant market shares in the coming years.

Wound Care Centers Market Regional Overview

The global wound care centers market is separated into five geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. According to the wound care centers industry analysis, North America dominated the global market with the highest revenue share in 2021, and also the region is expected to maintain its dominance during the projected timeline. This is due to government initiatives raising public awareness of centers and providing sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. The growing senior population, which is predisposed to diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and others that impede wound healing, is also increasing the regional wound care centers market value.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to expand at the fastest rate between 2022 and 2030. The region's biggest economies, particularly China and Canada, are the major revenue producers. The region's growing healthcare facilities and people's purchasing power are driving regional market expansion.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2605

Wound Care Centers Market Players

Some of the prominent wound care centers market companies are Hologic, Systagenix Wound Management Limited, Wound Care Specialists, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Wound Care Advantage, RestorixHealth, Oxyheal, and Woundtech.

Wound Care Centers Market Strategies

In 2021, ConvaCare Clinics revealed the opening of its first Asia-Pacific existence in Singapore. The current expansion is aimed to give patients with community-level and specialist care that is complementary to hospital-based care. Furthermore, it enhances clinical results and minimizes the financial burden of healthcare bills. The opening of a clinic in Singapore even against the backdrop of an elderly society is a factor signaling an increase in chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer. Furthermore, chronic wounds are the most frequent among persons aged 50 and up. Furthermore, diabetic people are more likely to develop a foot-ulcer that requires wound care.

In partnership with the Skin Research Institute of Singapore & Tan Tock Seng Hospital, a disposable pressure sensor for compression dressings for people with ulcers in their legs was created. The average duration of stay in a facility for each wound incident was 17.7 days, which is 2.4 times the typical length of stay in Singapore-based Tan Tock Seng Hospital, according to the research program for the new building "Wound Care Innovation for the Tropics program" (TTSH).

In 2021, Interior Health, a geographic health authority in British Columbia has indeed been operating with clients, stakeholders, and neighbors to amalgamated pre-existing psychological health, substance use, & outreach urban health primary healthcare clinic primary care services under a single roof.

In 2020, the Sri Guru Ram Das Charitable Hospital in India will open an advanced wound care center. The chief guest was Dr. Hardas Singh, an orthopedic surgeon. As per him, 15% of the populace had foot ulcers, leading to 45,000 lower limb amputations throughout the country each year.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Wound Care Centers Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Wound Care Centers Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Wound Care Centers Market?

Which region held the largest share in Wound Care Centers Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Wound Care Centers Market?

Who is the largest end user Wound Care Centers Market?

What will be the Wound Care Centers Market value in 2030?





Browse More Research Topic on Pharmaceutical Drugs Related:

The Global Fertility Test Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.3% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 720.5 Million by 2027.

The Global Incontinence and Ostomy Care Products Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 22.5 Billion by 2027.

The Global Wound Management Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.7% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 26.2 Billion by 2027.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com