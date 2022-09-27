BeyondEdge™ Rebrands Their Disruptive SD-LAN Solution With the New Name Verity™ Edge

RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondEdge, Inc., a software-defined networking company focused on developing new and disruptive technologies that transform networks, announced today the new brand identity for its industry-leading SD-LAN solution as Verity Edge (www.beyondedgenetworks.com).

"We cannot think of a better name to represent our transformational SD-LAN product. The word Verity stands for truth and fact, and that is exactly what we pride ourselves in bringing to our clients. Verity Edge provides true and accurate insight into corporate network infrastructure, delivering unprecedented virtualization, security, and automation across multi-vendor, multi-site environments," stated Amir Elbaz, CEO, giving more insight to the branding name change.

Elbaz also mentioned the company has plans to continue technological advancements into additional high-growth market verticals. He continued to say, "The product growth and overall adoption is quite exciting, with global deployments exceeding 300 locations and future expansion discussions with major OEMs." With Verity being BeyondEdge's new and improved product solution brand, Verity Edge will be the first of several products the company will be bringing to market that will transform the way businesses operate and secure their networks.

For more information, please visit https://www.beyondedgenetworks.com/ve-rebranding.

About BeyondEdgeTM

BeyondEdge™ is an industry-recognized software-defined networking company focused on advancing the transformation of networks via an agile and modular software platform that delivers highly intelligent and fully automated large-scale networks. BeyondEdge solves the challenges that come with complex networks and proprietary hardware, providing the only 100% Software-Defined solution for multi-vendor and multi-site environments. The solution simplifies network architecture and management and greatly reduces CAPEX and OPEX. Through its blue-chip partners, established VARs, and MSPs, BeyondEdge solutions are deployed across many high-growth and high-value customer segments. BeyondEdge is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. For more information on the company, please visit www.beyondedgenetworks.com.

Contact Information:

Ken Lewis

SVP of Solution Design and Integration

ken.lewis@beyondedgenetworks.com

(214) 575 9300



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.