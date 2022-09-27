Health eCareers Announces Partnership With TopResume

DENVER, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health eCareers, North America's leading recruitment and career network serving healthcare professionals, employers, and associations, announced today it has partnered with TopResume, the world's premier resume and Curriculum Vitae (CV) writing service.

Through this new partnership, job seekers will have access to complimentary resume reviews as well as professional writing packages for resumes, CVs, cover letters, and LinkedIn profiles. And Health eCareers is the only career network dedicated to healthcare professionals to offer TopResume's expert CV writing services.

"We are excited to partner with TopResume to provide job seekers access to the highest-quality resume- and CV-review and writing services," said Health eCareers managing director Greg Chang. "In addition to discovering the best career opportunities through Health eCareers extensive job network with the nation's top employers, healthcare professionals can now better position themselves for the best roles across the industry by tailoring their resume or CV with expertise from TopResume."

TopResume has written and analyzed millions of resumes, CVs, and LinkedIn profiles leveraging their network of professional writers. Combined with feedback from resume-scanning software that analyzes keywords and formatting — similar to employers' applicant tracking systems (ATS) — TopResume helps job seekers to optimize their resumes and CVs for maximum effectiveness.

"Landing your dream job comes down to uncovering the right opportunity and having an unparalleled resume or CV. On average, people who use TopResume's professional writing services greatly improve their chances of landing more interviews," said Todd Goldstein, executive vice president, global partnerships for Talent Inc., the parent company of TopResume. "We are excited to partner with Health eCareers to serve healthcare professionals in achieving their career goals."

To learn more and take advantage of the new services, visit healthecareers.com/resumes.

About Health eCareers

Health eCareers brings together physicians, surgeons, nurses, nurse practitioners, PAs, and CRNAs with jobs and career resources in every medical specialty. With thousands of healthcare employers across the United States, and an exclusive network of premier healthcare associations and community partners, Health eCareers supports qualified healthcare providers in finding opportunities with employers that are looking for top talent. To learn more, visit healthecareers.com, or find them on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Health eCareers is part of the Everyday Health Group.

About TopResume

TopResume, a Talent Inc. company, is the world's premier resume-writing service, analyzing millions of resumes and LinkedIn profiles each year. Job seekers work directly with professional writers and industry experts to redefine their personal brand and stand out from the crowd during the job-search process. Follow TopResume on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram and visit TopResume to request a free confidential resume review.

