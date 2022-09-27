Chase Buchanan Wealth Management Launches Financial Advisory Service for US Expats in Europe

Paphos, Cyprus, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chase Buchanan Wealth Management has announced a new financial support service for US expats navigating a transition to Europe. Available immediately, the expert private wealth management firm offers bespoke advice, tax planning and investment services.

There are countless complexities for US nationals living in Europe due to the US’s unique system of citizenship-based taxation on worldwide income, rather than residency-based taxation models utilized by all other countries except Eritrea.

Most European financial institutions won’t work with Americans due to FATCA, and most US companies don’t have the ability, experience, or cross-border expertise to support Americans in Europe.

This new personalised service, led by a US national living in Europe and a team of established financial advisers, provides independent advice, on-the-ground knowledge and comprehensive support to make living, working or relocating to Europe financially secure.



Private Wealth Management for US Expats

Chase Buchanan Wealth Management has a network of offices throughout the EU and North America. It is positioned to deliver financial planning and wealth management advice with insights into the variances between US and EU laws.

US expats living in Europe have multiple factors to consider, whether they are already resident in a EU member country or planning to relocate. Rules and legislation differ considerably between Europe and the US, with misunderstandings or incorrect advice potentially disastrous.

The private wealth management provider bridges the gap between the US and EU by delivering professional, regulated and accredited advice to expats living and working around the globe.



Targeted Financial Advice for US Expats in Europe

Alex Ingrim, Private Wealth Manager and Senior Investment Analyst, heads the initiative and is a US national and Italian resident. The newly formed specialist team aims to challenge inconsistent advice, poor wealth management planning and unnecessary investment portfolio erosion that the wealth management advisers commonly see.

Ingrim says, "We are delighted to launch our new service, working with US nationals living in Europe who need authentic advice they can trust.

Having relocated from the States myself, I am well aware of the stresses and financial pressures this involves. I am excited to make the transition smoother, better supported and more financially favourable for US expats moving across the EU region.

As a regulated, respected provider of independent financial advice, Chase Buchanan is a uniquely qualified team that overcomes all of the conventional barriers US expats experience when moving to Europe."

Raising Wealth Management Standards

Many US expats relocate without a thorough understanding of the available opportunities and risks associated with an international move. The European financial and tax system is considerably different from the American system, and expats need specialist guidance before, during, and after a move.

The US advisory team has a special expertise in working with high net worth clients with sophisticated financial planning needs, including international business owners and entrepreneurs looking to transition into retirement. The planning process incorporates best practice technology and techniques from the US and includes access to a wide network of specialist accountants, advisers, and attorneys.



Lee Eldridge, Chase Buchanan Group CEO, says, "Chase Buchanan has been supporting US expats for decades, and we are well-versed in the financial advice gap that often exists.

The new specialist support desk for US expats is one of our latest expansion measures, as we seek to enhance access to comprehensive, face-to-face advice from financial advisers who take a proactive approach to seeking out the very best solutions and recommendations.



Our drive is to provide quality, reliable financial advice and ensure every client receives the personal service we offer, making informed decisions with assistance from skilled financial advisers who understand each aspect of a European relocation.

We recognise that every expat client can choose any financial adviser, and are proud to be a market leader in wealth management, setting the highest possible professional standards for integrity, financial expertise and client support."

About Chase Buchanan

Chase Buchanan Wealth Management is a global wealth management firm with an expanding network of international local offices, including Belgium, Cyprus, Malta, Portugal, Spain, Canary Islands, USA and Canada.

The firm offers a range of financial advisory services, focusing on an expat client base, including investments, retirement planning, education fees planning, pension transfers, corporate services and broader financial planning.

For further information please visit Chase Buchanan



