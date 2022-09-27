Cur8 Web3 CEO Ashley Ramos Joins Forbes Business Council

New York, NY, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashley Ramos, CEO at Cur8 Web3, a leading Web3 consulting and investment firm, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the leading networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Ashley was vetted and selected by a review committee based on her history of performance in both business and Web3. Criteria for acceptance requires a track record of successfully impacting business growth, as well as personal and professional achievements.

“We are honored to welcome Ashley into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As a member of the Council, Ashley has access to exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will join other respected local leaders in a private forum and members-only events. Ashley has also been invited to work with the Forbes editorial team to share her insights as a business expert in articles on Forbes.com, as well as Q&A panels alongside other experts.

“Forbes has long been the business publication that I most respect, and having the ability to contribute my insights as a woman spearheading new efforts in both the Tech and Finance sectors is an absolute honor. I applaud platforms that foster equality in exposure of perspectives to counterbalance the lack of representation across both industries” said Ramos. “I’m looking forward to publishing my perspectives throughout my continuing journey of launching a web3 focused VC firm, and I hope my efforts will inspire other women and minority leaders to enter into the space where we can continue to affect change together.”

ABOUT ASHLEY RAMOS

Ashley leverages her knowledge and relationships through Web3 consulting to found Cur8Web3 fund and consulting agency. Cur8 team scouts the market and helps align projects for presentation to corporate and institutional clients as part of their Web3 strategy. As the curator of partnerships with Sotheby's, Playboy, Parson school of design, Lehmann Maupin Gallery, Seneca Women, and Bonham's auction house. The young CEO strives to build growth initiatives with a focus on corporate partnerships to further the growth of her portfolio companies, leveraging business development skills to accomplish the mission and growth objectives.

For more information on Ashley, visit www.cur8web3.com/team/

