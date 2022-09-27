Immersive entertainment specialists Meptik announce major rebrand to Upset Reality™

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, immersive entertainment company Meptik has announced a major rebrand to reflect a new phase of company growth and a new focus on creating more engaging in-person, metaverse, and hybrid experiences. Whether clients are looking to create unique visual environments or engage audiences with something they’ve never seen before, Meptik will help build dynamic hybrid realities that blow audiences away—and keep them coming back.

The rebrand follows disguise's acquisition of Meptik earlier this year. Whilst Meptik will continue to operate under its unique brand, customers can expect a Meptik team with the latest technology in their back pocket, and an ever-growing global team of experts to support them on their creative journey.

“We are beyond excited to take Meptik to the next level. The team has evolved tremendously and we felt that it was time for the brand to do the same. The new brand truly represents the essence of who we are and what we offer as a company,” said Meptik-founder Sarah Linebaugh. “Working with Atlanta-based branding and marketing agency, Matchstic, they really helped us lock in Meptik’s new identity.”

Meptik’s new logo is an abstracted “M” in the form of three parallelograms that represent the environments Meptik operates in to combine the real and the virtual — Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR). The signature iridescent texture is a reflection of surrounding colors with materiality, physicality, and endless amounts of hues.

“Just as the reach of our work has expanded, so has our color palette of black and white.”, said Meptik co-founder Nick Rivero. “The endless amount of hues in our signature iridescent palette represent the infinite opportunities that are possible within this new frontier of virtual and extended reality productions.”

Immersive experiences can come in different forms and shapes. From using virtually created photorealistic scenes for virtual Film & TV productions to creating dynamic in-person experiences using projection mapping technology mixed with virtual elements for brand experiences to building out digital worlds in the metaverse for Fortune 500s - Meptik’s team of designers and technical specialists help guide clients throughout the whole pipeline from ideation to creation to execution.

“Meptik has entered into a new phase of growth, with expanded horizons and the backing of disguise to go and achieve more,” said disguise CEO Fernando Kufer. “Our vision is for Meptik to be a disguise delivery partner available to any customer anywhere in the world, delivering experiences and projects at the highest level, and safeguarding the future of immersive entertainment for all. This rebrand represents a new phase, and we’re excited to see what it brings.”

Take a tour of Meptik’s new brand at www.meptik.com

# # #



About Meptik

Meptik is your creative partner for building mind-blowing experiences from start to finish. From content creation through to system workflow integration, Meptik’s experienced designers and technical specialists push the boundaries of what’s possible.

Find out more: www.meptik.com/

About disguise

disguise is the platform to imagine, create and deliver spectacular visual experiences. Its award-winning extended reality (xR) solution has powered over 600 immersive real-time productions across live entertainment for music artists such as Katy Perry and Billie Eilish, film and episodic TV productions for Netflix and Amazon Prime, corporate presentations for Siemens and Verizon, and live broadcast programs from Eurosport, MTV and ITV, in more than 50 countries.

With an ever-increasing global partner network and working alongside the world’s most talented visual designers and technical teams in live events, TV broadcasts, films, concert touring, theatre, fixed installations and corporate and entertainment events, disguise is building the next generation of collaborative tools to help artists and technologists realise their vision.

Recipient of the Engineering, Science and Technology Emmy Award and Queen’s Award for Enterprise: Innovation, disguise is backed by investment firm Carlyle Group, with Epic Games taking a minority stake.

For more information, please visit www.disguise.one

