Regulated information, Leuven, 27 September 2022 (17.40 hrs CEST)

Convocation of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and publication of the Annual Report

KBC Ancora invites its shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders which will be held on Friday 28 October 2022. All relevant information, including the convocation with the agenda and the Annual Report 2021/2022, is available via the website: www.kbcancora.be, under the heading ‘Governance/General Meeting of Shareholders’.

KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders ensures the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have to this end signed a shareholder agreement.

Financial calendar:

28 October 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

27 January 2023 Interim financial report (1H)

1 September 2023 Annual press release for the financial year 2022/2023

