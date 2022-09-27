New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Needle-Free Injection System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Technology, Type, Usability, Site of Delivery, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321056/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing incidence of communicable diseases due to needlestick injuries and the advantages of using self-injection devices are the major factors boosting the market growth.

Needle free injection system such as a jet injector delivers medicine to intramuscular and subcutaneous tissue depths without needles.Major factors driving the growth of this market include the growing prevalence of chronic disease, increasing incidence of communicable disease due to needle stick injuries, advantages of drug delivery technology, and increasing demand for self-injection devices.



Based on product, the needle free injection system market is bifurcated into fillable needle free injectors and prefilled needle free injectors.Fillable needle free injector has few advantages over prefilled injectors, such as limited chances of extractable and leaching (E&L), which reduces the chances of a drug interaction.



The fast drug delivery and better reproducibility of needle free injectors, error minimization, easy-to-use, increasing adoption and demand for prefilled needle free injectors, and increasing application of needle free injections in vaccination are a few of the factors driving the segment growth.

Moreover, with the rising prevalence of these illnesses, the need for biosimilars is also increasing, which is presenting a huge opportunity for pharmaceutical & MedTech manufacturers to develop innovative delivery solutions for biosimilars.As several biosimilars and vaccines are administered through injections, the use of needle free injection technology can provide an easy-to-use and safe method for administering biosimilars without a traditional injection apparatus or skilled staff.



Further, many biopharmaceutical manufacturers, vaccine companies, and needle free device manufacturers are entering into strategic acquisitions and collaborations to leverage the growth potential in the vaccine market. Therefore, the launch of effective and safe drug delivery devices using needle free injection technology may boost the market growth in the coming years.

Global Needle Free Injection System Market: Key Insights – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic offered lucrative opportunities to players operating in the global needle free injection system market.The need for mass vaccination has been the focus since the onset of the pandemic in December 2019.



As the number of cases have surged across region, many needle free injection system market players have invested in R&D and have entered into collaborations and agreements with other industry players and government agencies to develop a needle free injection system for many chronic diseases requiring continuous administration of drugs. Thus, the needle free injection system market has been positively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, as the number of cases has increased across regions, most of the major needle free injection system market players have entered into partnerships and agreements with other industry players and government agencies and have invested in R&D to develop a needle free injection system for the disease.For instance, Crossject, a French company that has invented a no-needle medicine injection system, has won its first major contract to supply a US government agency.



Moreover, in May 2022, Gerresheimer, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech, and cosmetics—invested in Portal Instruments, a US-based developer of a next-generation needle free drug delivery technology.

Product-Based Insights

Based on product, the needle free injection system market is bifurcated into fillable needle free injectors and prefilled needle free injectors.The fillable needle free injectors segment holds a larger market share; however, the prefilled needle free injectors segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The major driving factors for the product segment’s growth are the fast drug delivery and better reproducibility of needle free injectors, error minimization, ease to use, increasing adoption and demand for prefilled needle free injectors, and increasing application of needle free injections in vaccination.

Technology-Based Insights

Based on technology, the needle free injection system market is segmented into jet-based needle free injectors, spring-based needle free injectors, microarray patch injectors, and others.The jet-based needle free injectors segment held the largest market share in 2022, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The major driving factors for the product segment’s growth are the increasing needle stick accidents, skin puncture hazards, increasing prevalence and incidence of diabetes requiring insulin, precise drug delivery, and patient acceptability.

The main parameter of jet-based needle free injectors is the jet velocity, pressure, and diameter of an injector. Due to the several advantages of jet-based needle free injectors, these injections were rigorously used in vaccine campaigns against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Type-Based Insights

Based on type, the needle free injection system market is segmented into liquid-based needle free injectors, projectile-based needle free injectors, and powder-based needle free injectors.The liquid-based needle free injectors segment held the largest market share in 2022; however, the projectile-based needle free injectors segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the segment’s growth are the need for different dosage forms in several conditions, the need for controlled and sustained release drugs, and the need to bypass the first-pass metabolism of drugs.

Usability-Based Insights

Based on usability, the needle free injection system market is bifurcated into disposable and reusable.The reusable segment held a larger market share in 2022; however, the disposable segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The major driving factors for the product segment’s growth are the increasing adoption of disposable needle free injections and strong market penetration by reusable needle free injectors.

Site of Delivery-Based Insights

Based on site of delivery, the needle free injection system market is segmented into subcutaneous injectors, intramuscular injectors, and intradermal injectors.The subcutaneous injectors segment held the largest market share in 2022, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The major driving factors for the product segment’s growth are the increased drug absorption through subcutaneous routes and the need for controlled and sustained release of drugs to treat chronic illness.

The subcutaneous route mainly favors the administration of water-soluble drugs and small volumes (up to 2ml) of non-irritant.As subcutaneous tissue does not have a rich blood supply, therefore drug absorption via this route is slower than other routes such as the intramuscular route.



The slower absorption rate is beneficial when a drug’s continuous absorption is required; for example, with insulin or heparin. Furthermore, certain therapeutic proteins, including human growth hormones, have been administered by this system.

Application-Based Insights

Based on application, the needle free injection system market is segmented into vaccine delivery, insulin delivery, oncology, pain management, dermatology, and others.The vaccine delivery segment holds the largest market share in 2022, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The major driving factors for the growth of the application segment are increasing technological advancements, rising demand for insulin injectors, and growing adoption of home care products.Vaccine delivery through needle free injection is mainly performed using jet injectors.



Jet injectors are needle free devices that deliver liquid vaccines through a nozzle orifice and penetrate the skin with a high-speed narrow stream. Many immunizations such as immunization of influenza, tetanus, typhoid, diphtheria, pertussis, and hepatitis A vaccines can be delivered using needle free injections.

The increased prevalence and incidence of diabetes have immensely increased the consumption of insulin as a first-line treatment for the disease.Also, needle free injections and other home care treatments are easy to use, which increased the demand for handheld insulin devices.



Needle free injectors, called jet injectors, are usually used for insulin administration among patients who have injection-related anxiety or phobia.

End User-Based Insights

Based on end user, the needle free injection system market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, research laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and other end users.The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2022, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The major driving factors for the growth of the end user segment are the increasing need for novel treatment solutions for a broad range of health disorders and growing market consolidation.

Hospitals are among the significant users of needle free injection systems.Several clinical trials and studies are conducted on hospital patients.



For instance, in October 2021, Bengaluru hospitals became a trial site for ZyCoV-D.ZyCoV-D is a needle free COVID-19 vaccine for individuals aged 12 years and above.



The three major hospitals of Bengaluru that were part of the ZyCoV-D clinical trials were Apollo Hospital, NRR Hospital, and KIMS Medical College Hospital. Thus, hospitals play a major role in awareness, training, and use of needle free injections.

