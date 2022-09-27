New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mindfulness Meditation Application Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Operating System and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321054/?utm_source=GNW

Integrating technology into meditation makes it more human-centric, increasing the adoption rates and driving the market.There are several meditation techniques currently being developed and already in use.



However, the mindfulness meditation application is the most popular technology among those who meditate.Applications can be downloaded to most smart devices such as phones, tablets, laptops, computers, and even TVs.



Therefore, consumers can use meditation apps wherever they go, allowing users to meditate in a busy environment.Buddhify is a meditation and mindfulness application designed for diversity.



It depends on the users and their specifications. For example, a user can tell the app what activity they are currently doing, and the app provides a suitable meditation session for the user based on their current environment. Technologies in the form of binaural beat music and sound charts make deep delta states more accessible. Perhaps one of the most beneficial properties that technology brings to meditation is its ability to help the user reach a meditative state faster. This is especially important for those new to meditation because it encourages users to experience meditation’s benefits effectively and return to it for mental, physical, and spiritual nourishment. Hence, the rising integration of smart technologies is driving the mindfulness meditation application market.



Europe accounted for a significant share of the global mindfulness meditation application market in 2021 and is expected to grow significantly throughout the forecast period.The presence of a large number of companies providing mindfulness meditation applications in Europe is leading to an increase in competition among the leading players.



The competitive scenario includes many players, such as Flowvr, The Meditation Company, 7mind, Pop & Rest, Samten, Asana Rebel, Yocalm, DeepH, Jinglow, and Mind Hero.The growing awareness among people to combat their anxiety, get better sleep, increase their focus, manage their weight, improve their sleeping habits, and much more is augmenting the demand for meditation applications.



In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed people to seek a few moments of peace through meditation.In the wake of maintaining social distancing during the pandemic, most people turned to virtual meditation to relieve themselves from fear, anxiety, and other mental and emotional distress.



The key reasons for adopting the meditation practice among European countries were that it helped reduce stress and anxiety, improve concentration and memory, and improve performance at work and school. The growing demand among the European countries for health and wellness apps has prompted app developers to introduce the latest apps in the competitive market. By the end of 2020, approximately 71,000 health and mobile fitness apps were released. Compared to 2019, the number of newly released health and wellness mobile apps increased by 13% in 2020. As per the YPulse, 2020 data, the search for yoga and meditation apps increased by 65% between 2019 and 2020, as a large number of people sought the use of applications to manage their stress and anxiety. Thus, an increase in the number of users of meditation apps owing to growing concern about mental fitness accelerated the mindfulness meditation application market growth. As per the research presented at ESC Acute Cardiovascular Care 2021, an online scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology, mindfulness meditation improves the quality of life and reduces fear of activity in heart attack patients. Additionally, the launch of new apps from startups is also aiding the mindfulness meditation application market growth. For instance, in January 2021, Escala Meditando, the meditation app in Spanish, was launched for the children’s category to encourage and improve concentration in children. It also helps facilitate and develop creativity, contributes to higher academic performance, and reduces aggression and violence. Thus, upcoming launches of new products are expected to accelerate the market growth over the forecast period.



In 2020, the COVID-19 outbreak across Europe attracted strict and prolonged lockdown periods and social isolation.However, its impact on Western European countries such as Germany, France, and the UK was modest because of their robust healthcare systems.



The countries in Europe experienced the worst economic and consumer spending situation owing to the pandemic in 2020.Another factor that hampered the market growth is the implementation of lockdown in many European countries and the imposition of travel restrictions by their governments to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection.



However, in 2021, with the easing of lockdown measures, the app providers started the business with reframed strategies.Thus, the demand from individuals for installing the apps and the need for monitoring and looking after their wellness has experienced a significant increase.



As a result, the market for mindfulness meditation applications is expected to remain unaffected by the emergence of COVID-19. The number of internet users increased significantly during the pandemic and is expected to continue to increase in the near future. Thus, the pandemic has positively affected the demand for mindfulness meditation applications, which is further expected to drive the mindfulness meditation application market.



The mindfulness meditation application market is segmented into operating system, end user, and geography.The mindfulness meditation application market analysis by operating system, the mindfulness meditation application market is segmented into iOS, Android, and others.



The mindfulness meditation application market analysis by end user, the mindfulness meditation application market is bifurcated into individual and corporate. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (South Africa and the Rest of Middle East & Africa), and South America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America).



The overall mindfulness meditation application market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.Exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Mindfulness Meditation Application market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the mindfulness meditation application market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants—valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the mindfulness meditation application market.

