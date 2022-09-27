Get Pixabiz Offers Various Website Design Packages

Darwen, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darwen, England -

Get Pixabiz, a digital marketing agency serving the UK, is happy to announce that they are offering a variety of website packages to cater to different needs. They want to emphasise that their sites can be built fast and are affordable because they use foundational templated constructs and then customise them to suit a particular business. This means that not only will the site be up and running in a much shorter time but its front end design, which is what site visitors get to see, will be excellent in both aesthetics and function. As such, the Pixabiz sites are very much suitable for: startups; home-based sellers; small marketing budgets; social marketers/ influencers; secondary websites for SEO purposes; 3rd party platform sellers hoping to sell on their own sites; portfolio websites; personal profile/ CV websites; and marriage websites.

Ismail Ougradar, owner of Get Pixabiz, says, “I'm not comfortable overcharging and hence I decided to create a community of websites where small business owners can obtain a website with all the features they would need at a fraction of the cost that website designers' charge. Pixabiz website owners also gain a massive advantage by being part of a community of websites from the outset in business. Their website becomes part of the community with higher Google & search engine ranking from day one.”

Get Pixabiz started receiving requests for websites during the pandemic because of the impact of Brexit and currently because of the crisis in the cost of living and people are trying to find other forms of income. Thus, Get Pixabiz is providing help to these people who are beginners in online marketing, allowing them to launch their business with a cheap starting small business website.

They offer various packages, which are: Pixabiz Lifetime; Pixabiz Pro; Pixabiz Plus; and Pixabiz Platinum. The Pixabiz Lifetime package is currently available for a £99 one-time payment. This package includes a “built for you” pixabiz.co.uk website; 12 months custom domain transfer; social promotion; SEO integration; and third party integrations.

The Pixabiz Pro package includes everything that is included in the Pixabiz Lifetime package plus: an option to have one’s own domain name; 2x email addresses; optimised Google Business Profile; premium widget templates; basic on-site local SEO; directory submission 5x; social feeds into their site; Facebook and Google Pixel integrated; a standard press release; e-commerce; and/or appointment booking. This package is available for £199 one-time payment plus £20 per month.

The Pixabiz Plus package includes everything in the Pixabiz Pro package plus: 5x email addresses; site edits done for the customer; stacked websites; 1x YouTube video “shorts” per month; premium press release on launch; standard press releases; directory submissions 10x; trial PPC campaign on launch; and products to Google Merchant Services setup. This package is available for £199 one-time payment plus £50 per month.

The Pixabiz Platinum package includes everything in the Pixabiz Plus package plus: access to various kinds of software, such as chat bot software, funnel builder software, reputation management software, membership site builder software, and more. This package is available for £199 one-time payment plus £100 per month.

Get Pixabiz is a digital marketing agency with over 17 years of experience in SEO, digital marketing, and digital media services in the UK. They are ready to assist small businesses with various tools and features. Ismail Ougradar from Get Pixabiz says, “Get a fully-functional Pixabiz website. You can have your business up and running fast and enjoy the benefits of being part of a growing community of website owners. Most new websites require masses of promotion via social networks, SEO, PPC, videos, directory submissions, external back-links and much more to improve their ranking in Google and other search engines…. that takes time, effort and cost. A Pixabiz site gives you a helping hand by offering you a site within ours where you can utilise our “authority” to gain credibility and a good “shove” up the search engines. By being a member of Pixabiz, you get the benefits of already established ranking. When you’ve established your own traffic and ranking, we’re happy to transfer your site to your own domain.”

When in need of a cheap website builder, business owners and managers can check out the Get Pixabiz website or contact them through the telephone or contact via email.

