SecureSpace announces opening of new self storage facility in Mililani, HI

Mililani, HI, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureSpace today announced the opening of a newly built SecureSpace Self Storage facility, strategically located at 95-1 Wikao St, Mililani, HI, in the center of the island of Oahu, right off the main road, Interstate H-2.

SecureSpace Mililani offers 82,043 square feet of climate-controlled self-storage space with units ranging from 5’x5’ to 10’x36’. The four-building facility will also provide rentable parking spaces to accommodate boats and RVs.

SecureSpace delivers its signature modern design in the Aloha State, with SecureSpace Mililani featuring an amenity-rich leasing office with free WiFi throughout, an open concept workspace, packing supplies (including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale), and friendly staff.

“Continuing our expansion into the Islands, I am excited to announce that SecureSpace Mililani is now open,” said SecureSpace Partner Paul Brown. “Situated in the center of Oahu, the facility is hands down one of the nicest in the local area and is located right off Interstate H-2. We invite the family-friendly community of Mililani to see the difference yourself in person or online at SecureSpace.com.”

Mililani was Hawaii’s first planned community, with spacious homes rising from the red clay of the plantation fields. The neighborhood has mature trees, excellent public schools, and almost any amenity to make living comfortable - with all the conveniences of planned development and all the natural beauty of Hawaii.

Residents may visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, see pictures, make a free reservation, or rent a unit online. SecureSpace Mililani is open for business, and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.



About SecureSpace Self Storage

Based in Torrance, CA, SecureSpace Self Storage is one of the fastest growing Self Storage platforms in the US, with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any location they visit.

Relax. It’s safe at SecureSpace.