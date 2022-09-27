New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Test Type, Test Method, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321043/?utm_source=GNW





Increasing prevalence of H. pylori bacterial infection, spreading awareness among individuals regarding the diagnosis of H. pylori, and new product launches & FDA approvals fuel the overall market growth.



The prevalence of the gastric disease is significantly higher in the geriatric population as aging increases the risk of H. pylori infection. Increased age leads to thinning of the stomach lining, thus allowing the bacteria to pass through the protective lining that contributes to the growing prevalence of infection among older people. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the population percentage aged 60 years and above is expected to be 13.7% globally and 20.3% in the south-east Asia region by 2030. With the subsequent increase in the geriatric population, the demand for primary care services, including screening, assessment, and management of clinical and functional comorbidities, is increasing. These statistics determine an increase in the need for diagnostics in various regions across the globe, which is boosting the growth of the Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market during the forecast period.



Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market: Segmental Overview

Based on the test type, the Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market is segmented into serology, stool antigen, and urea breath. The urea breath segment held the largest market share in 2021, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising product development trends among prominent players. Based on test method, the Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market is bifurcated into laboratory-based and point-of-care. In 2021, the laboratory-based segment held a larger market share, and it is expected to register a higher CAGR from 2022 to 2028 due to the healthcare professionals operating with testing procedures, making the diagnostics procedures more accurate. Based on end users, the Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories. In 2021, the diagnostic laboratories segment held the largest share of the market, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028, owing to the increasing number of tests carried out in labs and rising competition in the industry demands competitive prices and the best possible services.



Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market: Geographical Overview

North America holds the largest share of the global Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market, whereas Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region. The market in North America is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of stomach cancer, duodenal ulcers, and gastric ulcers and the development of health care facilities.

Asia Pacific is likely to register the highest CAGR in the global H. pylori non-invasive testing market during the forecast period. The market in the region is expected to grow significantly in various countries, including China, India, and Japan, in the coming years. The Asia Pacific Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market is expected to grow due to the rising geriatric population, high prevalence of H. pylori, and gastric cancer cases. Therefore, the region holds huge potential for the market players to grow during the forecast period.



Market Opportunities of Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market

The different conferences and events held globally by various organizations and institutes make people aware of H. pylori infections and give an overview of appropriate vital screening, early diagnosis of infection, and its effective cutting-edge treatment in successfully eradicating the infection. Participants in these conferences/events utilize these learnings to develop a framework for introducing H. pylori testing devices for their family practice and healthcare facilities. For instance, in February 2019, a conference “Helicobacter pylori Update Conference” was held in Abu Dhabi by the MENA conference. This conference offered the opportunity to meet, listen to and interact with world-class scientific and clinical research, public health, and industry experts.

The increasing awareness of H. pylori infections such as peptic ulcers and gastritis is bringing the test diagnostics kits conveniently and quickly to the patient at home, which is also providing growth opportunities to the Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market. Many clinicians recognize point-of-care (POC) testing as a requirement for the early detection of life-threatening situations because the results can be made available in real-time. In low- and middle-income countries, POC diagnostic and monitoring devices are anticipated to become universal in-home setups and at doctor’s offices or hospitals. Also, various companies are offering test kits for home use; for instance, Labsystems Diagnostics offers Biocard Helicobacter pylori IgG an immunochromatographic test for the detection of H. pylori IgG antibodies at home. Thus, various initiative to spread awareness among individuals for diagnosis of H. pylori along with the rising use of POC testing methods across the world is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market in the coming years.

